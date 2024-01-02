^

Korean Wave

Lee Naeun not dating football star Lee Kang In — agency

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 5:10pm
Lee Naeun not dating football star Lee Kang In â�� agency
Composite image of Korean artist Lee Naeun and football star Lee Kang-in
Lee Naeun and Lee Kang-in via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The talent agency of Korean singer-actress Lee Naeun shut down rumors she is currently seeing Korean football player Lee Kang-in of the French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

A media outlet recently shared photos of two individuals allegedly going on dates last November, with Kang-in also seen visiting Naeun's home.

However, talent management agency Namoo Actors, which has handled Naeun since June 2, 2022, was quick to release a statement in response to the photos' circulation.

"Lee Naeun and Lee Kang-in are only acquaintances. They are not in a relationship," the statement read.

Related: BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie split as military enlistment nears — reports

According to Koreaboo, Naeun herself clarified she and Kang-in were not dating though she did get tickets from him for one of his games with the national team.

Meanwhile, the player's management had no comment on the issue.

Naeun was a former member of the girl group April, which disbanded last year after bullying issues. She has since made a name for herself as an actress, appearing on "A-Teen" and "Extraordinary You."

She will next be seen this January on the SBS and Disney+ series "Flex X Cop" headlined by Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun; it will be her first screen appearance in around three years.

Lee Kang-in and Paris Saint-Germain are currently top of Ligue 1 thanks to star player Kylian Mbappe. But the player will suit up for South Korea in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup alongside fellow European stars Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae and Hwang Hee-chan.

RELATED: Red Velvet hopeful for another album as 10th year approaches

vuukle comment

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Red Velvet members arrive in Manila ahead of BGC New Year's Eve concert
3 days ago

Red Velvet members arrive in Manila ahead of BGC New Year's Eve concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
K-pop girl group Red Velvet members Irene, Wendy and Seulgi have arrived in the Philippines ahead of their participation in...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BLACKPINK members not renewing YG Entertainment pacts for solo activities
4 days ago

BLACKPINK members not renewing YG Entertainment pacts for solo activities

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The members of Korean girl group BLACKPINK will not be renewing their individual contracts with label YG Entertainment for...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa covers Britney Spears Christmas song
5 days ago

Blackpink's Lisa covers Britney Spears Christmas song

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Lalisa Manoban, or Lisa, from the K-pop girl group Blackpink has released a cover of Britney Spears' Christmas song "My Only...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Parasite' star Lee Sun Kyun dies at 48; cause of death still unknown
6 days ago

'Parasite' star Lee Sun Kyun dies at 48; cause of death still unknown

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, best known for starring in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," has died aged 48 years old.
Korean Wave
fbtw
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim launches label for solo projects
9 days ago

BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim launches label for solo projects

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Jennie Kim of the Kpop girl group BLACKPINK has officially launched her own label which will handle all her projects as a...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with