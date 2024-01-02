Lee Naeun not dating football star Lee Kang In — agency

MANILA, Philippines — The talent agency of Korean singer-actress Lee Naeun shut down rumors she is currently seeing Korean football player Lee Kang-in of the French football club Paris Saint-Germain.

A media outlet recently shared photos of two individuals allegedly going on dates last November, with Kang-in also seen visiting Naeun's home.

However, talent management agency Namoo Actors, which has handled Naeun since June 2, 2022, was quick to release a statement in response to the photos' circulation.

"Lee Naeun and Lee Kang-in are only acquaintances. They are not in a relationship," the statement read.

According to Koreaboo, Naeun herself clarified she and Kang-in were not dating though she did get tickets from him for one of his games with the national team.

Meanwhile, the player's management had no comment on the issue.

Naeun was a former member of the girl group April, which disbanded last year after bullying issues. She has since made a name for herself as an actress, appearing on "A-Teen" and "Extraordinary You."

She will next be seen this January on the SBS and Disney+ series "Flex X Cop" headlined by Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun; it will be her first screen appearance in around three years.

Lee Kang-in and Paris Saint-Germain are currently top of Ligue 1 thanks to star player Kylian Mbappe. But the player will suit up for South Korea in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup alongside fellow European stars Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae and Hwang Hee-chan.

