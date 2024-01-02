Sandara Park gears up for 33rd Seoul Music Awards performance tonight

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park is scheduled to perform at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards 2024, happening today in Bangkok, Thailand.

The awards night features over 200 artists with performances of Sandara, GOT7 members Youngjae and BamBam, Tiffany Young, NCT Dream, Kang Danielm, X-Dinary Heroes, Billie, Yoojoo, Sunmi and many more.

"See you later. See you tonight Bangkok," the K-pop star wrote on Instagram.

Sandara recently marked her return to the South Korean music scene with her first solo album in 14 years.

The self-titled EP features the single "Festival," which samples Uhm Jung-hwa's 1999 song of the same name. When asked about her next album, Dara planned to showcase a more mature and edgier concept on stage, hinting at a potential evolution in her musical style.

After their surprise reunion performance at Coachella in 2022, Sandara Park provided an update on the possibility of a comeback for her former girl group, 2NE1.

While challenges get in the way, the ongoing discussions among Sandara, CL, Minzy and Bom suggest that the dream of a 2NE1 comeback is still very much alive.

Meanwhile, Sandara's brother, the former MBLAQ member Thunder, is gearing up for his 2024 wedding to former Gugudan member Mimi. Although the date remains undisclosed, Sandara gave a sneak peek of the celebration by sharing a photo of herself in an elegant aqua-colored floor-length gown, accompanied by the caption, "Bridesmaid."

