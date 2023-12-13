Son Ye Jin selling clothes, items at bazaar; donating proceeds to charity

^

Korean Wave

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 9:15am
'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye Jin
Smart Communications/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Son Ye-jin will be donating some of her possessions to a bazaar and donate all proceeds for a charitable cause.

Ye-jin made the announcement about a charity bazaar on her Instagram account, intending to finish the year with a meaningful event.

"That good idea was my idea!" Ye-jin said, referencing a line from her "Crash Landing On You" character Se-ri.

"I plan to sell my personal belongings and donate the money to a good cause. There are many items from clothes to accessories so close to my heart (Even my character’s outfits!)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??? (@yejinhand)

The actress herself will be hosting the bazaar as it will be the event's inception, and promised more details would be revealed.

Last March 2022, Ye-jin married her "Crash Landing On You" and "The Negotiation" co-star Hyun Bin and gave birth to their son later that November.

Ye-jin has yet to appear in another project since the wedding and birth though she attended Valentino’s Haute Couture Show — she's been a brand ambassador for Valentino since 2021 — earlier this July at Paris Fashion Week.

RELATED: Son Ye Jin channels 'Crash Landing On You' role in Paris outing

