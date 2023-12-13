Son Ye Jin selling clothes, items at bazaar; donating proceeds to charity

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Son Ye-jin will be donating some of her possessions to a bazaar and donate all proceeds for a charitable cause.

Ye-jin made the announcement about a charity bazaar on her Instagram account, intending to finish the year with a meaningful event.

"That good idea was my idea!" Ye-jin said, referencing a line from her "Crash Landing On You" character Se-ri.

"I plan to sell my personal belongings and donate the money to a good cause. There are many items from clothes to accessories so close to my heart (Even my character’s outfits!)."

The actress herself will be hosting the bazaar as it will be the event's inception, and promised more details would be revealed.

Last March 2022, Ye-jin married her "Crash Landing On You" and "The Negotiation" co-star Hyun Bin and gave birth to their son later that November.

Ye-jin has yet to appear in another project since the wedding and birth though she attended Valentino’s Haute Couture Show — she's been a brand ambassador for Valentino since 2021 — earlier this July at Paris Fashion Week.

