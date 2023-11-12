WATCH: Lee Junho reenacts 'Red Sleeve' confession scene in Filipino

Promotional poster for the Korean drama "The Red Sleeve," starring Lee Junho and Lee Se-young.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Lee Junho went the extra mile by singing a Filipino song and reenacting a scene from his critically acclaimed drama "Red Sleeve" in Filipino.

Junho held his fanmeet "Junho The Moment," presented by Live Nation, yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In one of its segments, Junho talked about two of his popular dramas, "Red Sleeve" and "King The Land." He also reenacted some of the scenes.

One of those was given a special twist where instead in Korean, he reenacted the confession scene in Filipino.

"Gusto ko kayo sa tabi ko. Gusto ko maging pamilya tayo," the Korean star said.

His effort drew claps and squeals from fans who attended his fanmeet.

It was a scene he originally did as Yi-san to Deok-im (played by Lee Se-young) in the historical drama.

His performance garnered him acting accolades from prestigious ceremonies such as the APAN Star Awards, Asia Artist Awards, and Baeksang Arts Awards.

"The Red Sleeve" is the fictionalized version of the love story between Korea's Joseon monarch, King Jeongjo, and his royal consort, Ui-bin Seong (Deok-im).

