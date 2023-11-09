Fil-Am TikTok star Bella Poarch, Enhyphen collaborate on new EP

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band Enhyphen have released the tracklist for its upcoming extended play (EP) "Orange Blood," and it includes a collaboration with Filipino-American TikTok star and singer Bella Poarch.

Poarch collaborated on the EP's second song and lead single, "Sweet Venom," the version with her only available on the EP's digital release.

An English version of "Sweet Venom" rounds up six songs of the regular tracklist, preceded by "Mortal," "Still Monster," "Far" and "Orange Flower (You Complete Me)."

Enhyphen will return to the Philippines next February to cap off group's "Fate" world tour, this time performing at the New Clark City Stadium. Coincidentally, Poarch was seen at the New Jersey leg of the tour last month.

The group previously held a December 2022 fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum and performed for three nights at the Mall of Asia Arena in February 2023 to finish its "Manifesto" world tour.

Three months after its February visit to the country, Enhyphen, composed of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki, released its 4th EP "Dark Blood," which featured the single "Bite Me."

Since her rise as a social media sensation, Poarch has released the EP "Dolls," featuring her hit singles "Build A B**ch," "Living Hell" and the eponymous song, as well as collaborate with Lauv for the track "Crush."

"Orange Blood" releases worldwide on November 17.

