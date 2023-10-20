^

Korean Wave

EXO'S D.O. to leave SM Entertainment

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 11:53am
EXO'S D.O. to leave SM Entertainment
EXO's D.O.
EXO via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — EXO member DO is set to leave SM Entertainment, a report on Korean media said on October 18. 

In an article on Soompi that cited stories from Korean site Naver, it is said that the actor-singer is reportedly leaving the agency that handles his band, EXO. 

In the article on JTBC, it said that multiple sources have said that DO or Do Kyung-soo will "continue his activities in a new agency with the manager who has been with him since his debut days." DO debuted with EXO in 2012. 

In an article on Naver, it reported about DO's contract with SM Entertainment.

"D.O.’s exclusive contract with us will expire in early November. Following thorough discussions with D.O., it has been decided that he will continue his EXO activities with SM, but will proceed with his acting and individual activities through the newly established agency founded by his and SM’s former manager," the agency announced. 

RELATED: EXO's Chanyeol recalls time in the Philippines, plays sipa at fun meet

vuukle comment

EXO

K-POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Happy 'oppa': Lee Min Ho opens all fans&rsquo; presents, reads all fans&rsquo; letters
3 days ago

Happy 'oppa': Lee Min Ho opens all fans’ presents, reads all fans’ letters

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Reacting to his viral photo showing him with many presents from fans all over the world at his birthday last June 22, the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Lee Min Ho gives inspiring life advice
3 days ago

WATCH: Lee Min Ho gives inspiring life advice

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Korean star Lee Min Ho shared an inspirational advice.
Korean Wave
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines&rsquo; energy is wonderful!&rsquo;: Lee Min Ho admits feeling lazy, Googling self often
3 days ago

‘Philippines’ energy is wonderful!’: Lee Min Ho admits feeling lazy, Googling self often

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
South Korean superstar Lee Min Ho professed to feeling lazy at his fan meet organized by property developer SMDC last Sunday...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Lee Min Ho reveals career if not an actor
3 days ago

WATCH: Lee Min Ho reveals career if not an actor

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Korean star Lee Min Ho revealed that he is a YouTuber if he’s not an actor. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Adobo! Lechon!': Lee Min Ho gets real about eating, weight at Manila 2023 fan meet
3 days ago

'Adobo! Lechon!': Lee Min Ho gets real about eating, weight at Manila 2023 fan meet

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
South Korean superstar Lee Min Ho got candid about eating and food at his Manila 2023 fan meet yesterday in SMX Convention...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with