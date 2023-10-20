EXO'S D.O. to leave SM Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — EXO member DO is set to leave SM Entertainment, a report on Korean media said on October 18.

In an article on Soompi that cited stories from Korean site Naver, it is said that the actor-singer is reportedly leaving the agency that handles his band, EXO.

In the article on JTBC, it said that multiple sources have said that DO or Do Kyung-soo will "continue his activities in a new agency with the manager who has been with him since his debut days." DO debuted with EXO in 2012.

In an article on Naver, it reported about DO's contract with SM Entertainment.

"D.O.’s exclusive contract with us will expire in early November. Following thorough discussions with D.O., it has been decided that he will continue his EXO activities with SM, but will proceed with his acting and individual activities through the newly established agency founded by his and SM’s former manager," the agency announced.

