WATCH: Trending Pinoy pop group AJAA performs at SM's K-Beauty fest

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mall giant SM recently kicked-off its biggest and first ever “The Best of K-Beauty” festival by converting Mall of Asia’s (MOA) Atrium into “mini Myeongdong,” or a baby version of South Korea’s famous beauty and skincare shopping area in Seoul, South Korea.

True to its essence as a Korean beauty haven, SM Beauty’s “The Best of K-Beauty” festival was opened with Korean pop-like performances from Cornerstone Entertainment’s new Pinoy pop group AJAA, composed of Ash, JC, Axl and Alex, also known as Triple A + J.

“Korean beauty, often referred to as K-beauty, has taken the global beauty industry by storm. It’s more than just skincare and makeup; it’s a philosophy, a lifestyle, and a celebration of self-expression,” SM Beauty Trading and Beauty Senior Category Manager Alyssa Reyes said in her speech at the festival’s opening last September 19.

After the festival wrapped up in MOA last September 24, K-beauty fans can still enjoy discounts on a wide variety of products in SM Beauty’s K-beauty section until October 30. — Video by Deni Bernardo, edited by Anjilica Andaya

