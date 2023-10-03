^

Korean Wave

WATCH: Trending Pinoy pop group AJAA performs at SM's K-Beauty fest

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mall giant SM recently kicked-off its biggest and first ever “The Best of K-Beauty” festival by converting Mall of Asia’s (MOA) Atrium into “mini Myeongdong,” or a baby version of South Korea’s famous beauty and skincare shopping area in Seoul, South Korea.

True to its essence as a Korean beauty haven, SM Beauty’s “The Best of K-Beauty” festival was opened with Korean pop-like performances from Cornerstone Entertainment’s new Pinoy pop group AJAA, composed of Ash, JC, Axl and Alex, also known as Triple A + J.

“Korean beauty, often referred to as K-beauty, has taken the global beauty industry by storm. It’s more than just skincare and makeup; it’s a philosophy, a lifestyle, and a celebration of self-expression,” SM Beauty Trading and Beauty Senior Category Manager Alyssa Reyes said in her speech at the festival’s opening last September 19.

After the festival wrapped up in MOA last September 24, K-beauty fans can still enjoy discounts on a wide variety of products in SM Beauty’s K-beauty section until October 30. — Video by Deni Bernardo, edited by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: Emotional Wellness Month: Korean beauty innovations, other self-care essentials 

vuukle comment

K-BEAUTY

PINOY POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BLACKPINK's Lisa sets another record as 'Money' reaches 1 billion Spotify streams
3 days ago

BLACKPINK's Lisa sets another record as 'Money' reaches 1 billion Spotify streams

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
BLACKPINK rapper Lisa has set a new Guinness World Record as her hit track "Money" surpassed a billion streams on Spotify,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Seventeen fans encouraged to register for early ticket buying
4 days ago

Seventeen fans encouraged to register for early ticket buying

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Concert producer Live Nation Philippines is encouraging Seventeen fans to register for Carat membership in order to purchase...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' teaser, poster
4 days ago

WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' teaser, poster

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Netflix released a teaser trailer and poster for its upcoming Korean series "Castaway Diva" starring "Extraordinary Attorney...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' 'Reborn Rich' nominated at 2023 International Emmys
4 days ago

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' 'Reborn Rich' nominated at 2023 International Emmys

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Reborn Rich" are the two sole Korean shows nominated at the 2023 International Emmy Aw...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park asks ABS-CBN: 'Bakit wala picture ko sa wall?'
8 days ago

Sandara Park asks ABS-CBN: 'Bakit wala picture ko sa wall?'

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park visited noontime show "It's Showtime" to perform her hit songs "Festival" and 2NE1's "I Am The B...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with