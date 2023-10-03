WATCH: EXO's Chanyeol reveals his ideal fan bonding moment

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star and EXO member Chanyeol's ideal bonding moment is the definition of idyllic fun.

Chanyeol revealed how he would spend a day with his fans at last Sunday's press conference for his fun meeting in Manila at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

"The first idea that came into my mind is to go to an island with no people on it. We have the island to ourselves," the star said in Korean.

He continued by giving details on what kind of activities he would spend with his fans.

"Since there are not a lot of people, it's going to be very chill, very free. We would go to the beach, swim in the sea, and enjoy the food. I think that's the most ideal day with the fan that I have in mind right now," he shared.

The K-pop star was in town as the first male ambassador of beauty brand Ever Bilena. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

