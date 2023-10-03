^

Korean Wave

WATCH: EXO's Chanyeol reveals his ideal fan bonding moment 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 8:15am

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star and EXO member Chanyeol's ideal bonding moment is the definition of idyllic fun. 

Chanyeol revealed how he would spend a day with his fans at last Sunday's press conference for his fun meeting in Manila at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. 

"The first idea that came into my mind is to go to an island with no people on it. We have the island to ourselves," the star said in Korean. 

He continued by giving details on what kind of activities he would spend with his fans. 

"Since there are not a lot of people, it's going to be very chill, very free. We would go to the beach, swim in the sea, and enjoy the food. I think that's the most ideal day with the fan that I have in mind right now," he shared. 

The K-pop star was in town as the first male ambassador of beauty brand Ever Bilena. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATED: EXO's Chanyeol recalls time in the Philippines, plays sipa at fun meet

vuukle comment

EXO

K-POP

K-POP IDOL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Seventeen fans encouraged to register for early ticket buying
3 days ago

Seventeen fans encouraged to register for early ticket buying

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Concert producer Live Nation Philippines is encouraging Seventeen fans to register for Carat membership in order to purchase...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' teaser, poster
3 days ago

WATCH: Park Eun Bin in 'Castaway Diva' teaser, poster

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Netflix released a teaser trailer and poster for its upcoming Korean series "Castaway Diva" starring "Extraordinary Attorney...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' 'Reborn Rich' nominated at 2023 International Emmys
4 days ago

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' 'Reborn Rich' nominated at 2023 International Emmys

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Reborn Rich" are the two sole Korean shows nominated at the 2023 International Emmy Aw...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Sandara Park asks ABS-CBN: 'Bakit wala picture ko sa wall?'
7 days ago

Sandara Park asks ABS-CBN: 'Bakit wala picture ko sa wall?'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
K-pop star Sandara Park visited noontime show "It's Showtime" to perform her hit songs "Festival" and 2NE1's "I Am The B...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert
9 days ago

BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
After teasing earlier this week, GOT7's BamBam finally unveiled his take on Lola Amour's hit song "Raining in Manila" at his...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with