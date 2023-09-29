Seventeen fans encouraged to register for early ticket buying

Kpop group Seventeen performing at the Mall of Asia Arena last October 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Concert producer Live Nation Philippines is encouraging Seventeen fans to register for Carat membership in order to purchase tickets to their upcoming concert in advance.

Seventeen's "Follow Tour" is scheduled for January 13 at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan, right next to the Philippine Arena where they last performed in the country.

"Hello CARATS. Don’t miss the SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO BULACAN," Live Nation Philippines wrote. "Register NOW for CARAT Membership Presale on Weverse until Sunday, October 1, 10:59PM (PH Time)."

The organizers, however, said that registration does not guarantee a ticket.

Carat membership presale of tickets is scheduled on November 9 while the general sale is scheduled on November 11.

The Philippine stop is one of four added "Follow" tour dates, following Bangkok on December 23 and preceeding back-to-back nights in Macau a week after Bulacan.

Including the "Be The Sun" stops, Seventeen has been to the Philippines six times, dating back to a two-night performance at The Theatre at Solaire in August 2016.

