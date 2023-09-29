^

Korean Wave

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' 'Reborn Rich' nominated at 2023 International Emmys

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 29, 2023 | 9:15am
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' 'Reborn Rich' nominated at 2023 International Emmys
Composite images of "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Reborn Rich"
Netflix, JTBC

MANILA, Philippines — "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Reborn Rich" are the only two Korean television shows nominated at the 2023 International Emmy Awards.

"Reborn Rich" starring Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-been was nominated in the Best TV Movie or Miniseries category where it is up against France's "Infiniti," Mexico's "Dive," and the United Kingdom's "Life and Death in the Warehouse."

Meanwhile, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" was nominated in the top category Best Drama Series with the likes of Argentina's "Yosi, the Regretful Spy," Germany's "The Empress," and the United Kingdom's "The Devil's Hour" starring Peter Capaldi of "Doctor Who" fame.

Related: Kathryn Bernardo, Park Eun Bin awarded at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

Some big name nominees include "Derry Girls" for Best Comedy Series, "The Great British Bake Off" for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment, "Man vs. Bee" starring Rowan Atkinson for Best Short-Form Series, Martin Freeman for Best Actor with "The Responder," and Connie Nielsen for Best Actress with "The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen."

Last year, British shows took home seven awards from nine nominations including Netflix's "Sex Education" for Best Comedy Series and "Help" for Best TV Movie or Miniseries, the latter beating Erik Matti's "On The Job: The Missing 8."

That same year, "The King's Affection" starring Park Eun-bin and Rowoon became the first Korean show to win an International Emmy after being awarded Best Telenovela.

Prior to the nomination of "On The Job: The Missing 8," The Philippines was last represented at the International Emmy Awards in 2016 when "Bridges" was nominated for Best Telenovela and Jodi Sta. Maria was up for Best Actress for her role in "Pangako Sa'Yo."

RELATED: Park Eun Bin's 'The King's Affection' is first K-drama to win at International Emmys

