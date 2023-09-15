Lapillus, Kep1er, Kim Jaejoong to attend 2023 Asia Artist Awards

Newly-launched K-pop girl group Lapillus, composed of (from left) Seowon, Yue, Haeun, Shana, Chanty and Bessie, during a media conference in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop groups Lapillus, Kep1er, Kard, Dreamcatcher and STAYC are all returning to the Philippines for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), which will be held for the first time in the country in December.

The three groups were among the latest batch of artists confirmed to attend the 2023 AAA by Korean media outlet and co-organizer Star News.

Also confirmed are fellow girl groups Dreamcatcher and STAYC, singer Kim Jaejoong (also returning after a solo concert just last July), rappers DinDin, Lee Young-ji and Ash Island; boy band Tempest and Chinese singer Yao Chen.

It was previously announced this week by Star News that "Reply 1988" star Lee Dong-hwi, "The Glory" actress Cha Joo-young, "All of Us Are Dead" actress Lee Eun-Saem and Korean actor Lee Joon-hyuk are attending the December event.

These developments add to the growing list of artists going to the 2023 AAA on December 14 at the Philippine Arena, to be hosted by IVE's Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hang-bin.

Previously confirmed to attend were NewJeans, ITZY, Stray Kids, Le Sserafim, The Boyz, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, &TEAM, Kwon Eun-bi, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Seojeong, Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young.

At last year's AAA, Kep1er was a recipient of the Best Choice Award for Music with Kard and the New Wave Award for Music with Tempest, while Lapillus won the Focus Award in the same category.

Both Kep1er and Lapillus were in the Philippines last August for "The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila" with Solar and Moonbyul of Mamamoo's sub-unit Mamamoo+ and Sandara Park. Former ABS-CN star Chanty is part of Lapillus.

Prior to that concert, Sandara was in Clark filming segments for the variety show "Idol Truck" and DinDin was one of the guest stars accompanying her.

Dreamcatcher was just in the Philippines last August for the group's "Under the Moonlight" concert. It was the first performance in the country since 2019.

Kard's most recent visit to the Philippines was last year for the "Hallyuween 2022" concert with Sandara's 2NE1 colleague CL, Epik High, PENTAGON, Gaho x KAVE, DJ Soda, and P-pop boy group BGYO, while STAYC held a fan meet in December that year.

