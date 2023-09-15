^

Korean Wave

Lapillus, Kep1er, Kim Jaejoong to attend 2023 Asia Artist Awards

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 15, 2023 | 1:46pm
Lapillus, Kep1er, Kim Jaejoong to attend 2023 Asia Artist Awards
Newly-launched K-pop girl group Lapillus, composed of (from left) Seowon, Yue, Haeun, Shana, Chanty and Bessie, during a media conference in Quezon City.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop groups Lapillus, Kep1er, Kard, Dreamcatcher and STAYC are all returning to the Philippines for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), which will be held for the first time in the country in December.

The three groups were among the latest batch of artists confirmed to attend the 2023 AAA by Korean media outlet and co-organizer Star News.

Also confirmed are fellow girl groups Dreamcatcher and STAYC, singer Kim Jaejoong (also returning after a solo concert just last July), rappers DinDin, Lee Young-ji and Ash Island; boy band Tempest and Chinese singer Yao Chen.

It was previously announced this week by Star News that "Reply 1988" star Lee Dong-hwi, "The Glory" actress Cha Joo-young, "All of Us Are Dead" actress Lee Eun-Saem and Korean actor Lee Joon-hyuk are attending the December event.

These developments add to the growing list of artists going to the 2023 AAA on December 14 at the Philippine Arena, to be hosted by IVE's Wonyoung, Kang Daniel, and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hang-bin.

Related: ITZY, Stray Kids, The Boyz returning to the Philippines for 2023 Asia Artist Awards

Previously confirmed to attend were NewJeans, ITZY, Stray Kids, Le Sserafim, The Boyz, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, &TEAM, Kwon Eun-bi, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Seojeong, Kim Seon-ho and Moon Ga-young.

At last year's AAA, Kep1er was a recipient of the Best Choice Award for Music with Kard and the New Wave Award for Music with Tempest, while Lapillus won the Focus Award in the same category.

Both Kep1er and Lapillus were in the Philippines last August for "The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila" with Solar and Moonbyul of Mamamoo's sub-unit Mamamoo+ and Sandara Park. Former ABS-CN star Chanty is part of Lapillus. 

Prior to that concert, Sandara was in Clark filming segments for the variety show "Idol Truck" and DinDin was one of the guest stars accompanying her.

Dreamcatcher was just in the Philippines last August for the group's "Under the Moonlight" concert. It was the first performance in the country since 2019.

Kard's most recent visit to the Philippines was last year for the "Hallyuween 2022" concert with Sandara's 2NE1 colleague CL, Epik High, PENTAGON, Gaho x KAVE, DJ Soda, and P-pop boy group BGYO, while STAYC held a fan meet in December that year.

RELATED: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Sejeong, Kim Seon Ho among stars attending AAA 2023 in the Philippines

vuukle comment

DINDIN

DREAMCATCHER

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

KARD

KOREA

KPOP

SOUTH KOREA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Kalmahan nyo lang': Ahn Hyo Seop latest oppa to visit Manila in October
6 days ago

'Kalmahan nyo lang': Ahn Hyo Seop latest oppa to visit Manila in October

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
This week has seen a series of announcements of oppas coming to visit the country in October, and the Korean drama star is...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Seo Joon returning to Manila this October
6 days ago

Park Seo Joon returning to Manila this October

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Korean actor Park Seo-joon is coming back to Manila this October for another fan meet!
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October
8 days ago

Lee Min Ho coming back to Manila in October

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Korean superstar Lee Min Ho is coming back to Manila for the nth time in October. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kang Daniel, IVE's Wonyoung, ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin to host 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines
9 days ago

Kang Daniel, IVE's Wonyoung, ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin to host 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Jang Won Young of the Korean girl group IVE is set to return as one of the hosts of the Asia Artist Awards, to be held...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Famed French newspaper calls Blackpink concert 'worst of the summer'
9 days ago

Famed French newspaper calls Blackpink concert 'worst of the summer'

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
The long-running acclaimed French newspaper Le Parisien has called K-pop girl group Blackpink's recent concert in...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Maja Salvador, Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez meet Hyun Bin in Switzerland
9 days ago

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez meet Hyun Bin in Switzerland

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Newly-wed couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez experienced the extra "Crash Landing On You" magic after meeting...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with