Korean Wave

'Kalmahan nyo lang': Ahn Hyo Seop latest oppa to visit Manila in October

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 11:53am
Korean star Ahn Hyo-seop
MANILA, Philippines — Before Lee Min-ho and Park Seo-joon make their fans swoon, "Business Proposal" and "Dr. Romantic" star Ahn Hyo-seop will first make K-drama fans kilig when he holds his Asia tour on October 8 in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

This week has seen a series of announcements of oppas coming to visit the country in October, and the Korean drama star is a welcome addition. 

Filipino lifestyle and clothing brand Bench announced the good news on its social media accounts. Ahn is among its global endorsers. 

Ahn's Manila stop is part of his ongoing Asia tour, which started in Seoul last July. Apart from Manila, Ahn will also be meeting his fans in Jakarta (September 9), Hong Kong (October 1) and Tokyo (October 24). 

Seo-joon will hold his fan meeting on October 14 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, while Min-ho will grace the 65th anniversary of SM the next day, October 15, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. 

Coincidentally, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho and Park Seo-joon are all endorsers of Bench. 

Meanwhile, fans cannot help but quip about these announcements that came one after the other. It inspired them to come up with memes, ranging from kilig to amusement at how they will manage to score tickets to each of the visiting oppa's events. — Photo courtesy of OppAcademy Facebook page

 

