FIFTY FIFTY releases 'Cupid (Twin Version)' featuring Sabrina Carpenter

MANILA, Philippines — Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY released a new "Twin" version of their hit song "Cupid," enlisting the help of American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter.

FIFTY FIFTY announced the collaboration earlier this week after it was reported talks between the group and its agency ATTRAKT about an injunction to suspend its exclusive contracts fell through and both parties will head back to trial.

In the new "Twin Version" — the version completely sung in English as the original by Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena has Korean portions — Sabrina performs the second chorus, the verse preceding it, and the bridge.

"I wish that I wasn't so naive and he didn't turn me on so well. My heart aches, a real good melody. And what else is there for me to do? I gave him one chance, I gave him two, but third time's the charm ain't always true," goes Sabrina's verse.

"Cupid is a boy, he won't leave me alone, every time he set me up my baby doesn't show," goes the bridge. "It's makin' me feel crazy and my life's invisible, good things when I cry I look so cute and beautiful."

The group that debuted just last November earned a global breakthrough because of "Cupid" as it went viral on social media and even landed a spot on Billboard charts.

FIFTY FIFTY followed the success up by appearing on the "Barbie" soundtrack with American rapper Kaliii for the song "Barbie Dreams," which samples Janet Jackson's 1997 hit song "Together Again" — a planned music video was canceled due to the group's ongoing legal battle.

Sabrina meanwhile just held the Philippine leg of her "Emails I Can't Send" at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater last month where actress Andrea Brillantes shared a moment with the singer to get candid about her recent breakup with basketball player Ricci Rivero.

