Best fan service: Seo In Guk sings Yeng Constantino's 'Ikaw' at first Manila fan meeting

Korean star Seo In-guk at the Manila stop of his 1st Asian fan meeting in New Frontier Theater in Araneta City on August 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Seo In-guk undoubtedly endeared himself more to his fans as he came across like more of a humorous fashionista friend than a K-drama star at last Saturday's fan meeting held in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

The "Cafe Minamdang" star indulged his fans for more than two hours at the first stop of his Asian fan meeting tour.

Hosted by Karen Bordador, the fan meeting was interspersed by In-guk with portions of him interacting with his fans through various games and question and answer portions and him singing some of his tracks.

Among the songs he sang were "Calling You," "My Love," "I Like You," "Tease Me," "Shake It Up" and "All for You."

His nod to the Philippines include him singing Yeng Constantino's "Ikaw" and making his own version of Halo-halo, which saw him mix shaved ice, ube halaya, ube ice cream, milk, sugar and kaong. In-guk said he's not a good cook, but he has been managing his own food ever since he began living alone more than a decade ago.

Five fans were lucky to share the stage with the Korean star as he chose five of the 10 best dressed fans present at last Saturday's event. In-guk himself dressed up nicely in a loose black suit with white undershirt and paired it with black-rimmed glasses for a fashionably geeky look.

To his and the crowd's surprise, he was able to pick up fans who came from as far as Japan and Taiwan for the fan meeting. Ultimately, the best dressed pick for In-guk was a Filipina fan, to the delight of the mostly Filipino fans who were in attendance in New Frontier Theater.

More villain roles

The Korean star was candid when he said that he just wants to be loved as a singer and actor for a long time.

"When I first debuted, I wanted to try specific types of films and characters, but it's been 14 years since my debut and as I continue my career, I just want to be a singer and actor for the long run and to be loved for a long time.

"Same as the singing career, I want to be loved for a long time to the point that I age and my teeth has all fallen out," he quipped.

Just like many actors, In-guk said directing has come to his mind and he is trying to do a short film, but he is mostly focused now on acting and coming out with an album.

In-guk's next drama is the adaptation of the web toon "Death's Game." The drama is star-studded with In-guk in the leading role with "Parasite" star Park So-dam. Other actors who will be seen in the drama include Super Junior's Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang-hoon, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Do-hyun, Go Yoon-jung, Kim Jae-wook and Oh Jung-se.

He earned a nomination at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards for his villain role in the film "Project Wolf Hunting."

"The more I continue my acting career, my passion gets bigger and bigger because last year, I wanted to be a villain but ever since I tried it in the 'Project Wolf Hunting,' I wanna try more various types of villain for upcoming film," In-guk said.

