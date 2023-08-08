Sandara Park sings first hit song 'In Or Out,' 2NE1 song at Acer Day 2023 concert

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop superstar Sandara Park turned back the hands of time as she performed her first hit song "In Or Out" at the Acer Day 2023 concert last Sunday in Mall of Asia Arena.

After finishing as 2nd place in reality TV show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, Sandara's first hit song in the country was "In Or Out," followed by "Smile In Your Heart," "Ang Ganda Ko," and "Walang Sabit," to name a few.

At the concert, Sandara first performed "Festival" and "T MAP," her songs in her debut EP as a solo artist in South Korea.

She then performed "In Or Out" before having an encore performance of 2NE1 hit song "I Am The Best."

Hosted by Robi Domingo, Acer Day 2023, which had the theme "Ace Your World," featured artists that performed their biggest hits, turning the concert into a big party with fans dancing the night away. Predator Gaming brand ambassadors also joined the fun, and Acer treated concertgoers to many activities that enabled them to take home prizes such as products.

Sarah Geronimo performed two songs — “Cuore” and “Alam”— to open the concert in the biggest way possible.

The country’s favorite young love team DonBelle brought kilig to the concert with a duet of the song “Byahe” by John Roa.

Although currently on their world tour, kings of P-pop SB19 prepared a video greeting.

Sunkissed Lola kept the ball rolling with “Pasilyo,” “Pakisabi,” “Damag,” and “Makalimutan Ka.” pop-alternative rock group December Avenue followed up with their hit songs, “Kahit ‘Di Mo Alam,” “Bulong,” “Dahan,” “Eroplanong Papel,” “Ilang Beses Kita Mamahalin?,” “Wala Nang Iba,” “Huling Sandali,” “Kung ‘Di Rin Lang Ikaw,” “Saksi Ang Langit,” and “Sa Ngalan Ng Pag-Ibig.”

Next up was rock band Mayonnaise, who delighted the audience with “Bakit Pt. 2,” “Synesthesia,” “Kapag Lasing Malambing,” “Tayo Na Lang Dalawa,” and “Jopay.”

Filipino singer-songwriter Zach Tabudlo brought the house down with three of his hits — “Give me your forever,” “Pano,” and “Binibini.”

Finally, Sponge Cola took the stage with “Pasubali,” “Tuliro,” “Kay Tagal Kitang Hinintay,” “Kunwari,” “Bitiw,” and a special rendition of “Jeepney,” and “Puso.”

Gen Z favorite Ben&Ben gave the crowd eight songs, including “Ride Home,” “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” “Leaves,” “Kathang Isip,” “Pagtingin,” “Araw-araw,” “Maybe the Night,” and “Paninindigan Kita.”

To end the evening on a high note, Ely Buendia took the stage with iconic Eraserhead songs “Alapaap,” “Toyang,” “Pare Ko,” “Spolarium,” “Ligaya,” “Magasin,” “Superproxy,” “With a Smile,” and “Huling El Bimbo.”

Fans got tickets to the concert through social media contests held on Facebook and Twitter or when they purchased from Acer’s Back-to-School promo. Every promo purchase entitled the customer to a concert ticket and a P500 pledge to the GreenEarth Heritage Foundation.

“This concert is not just an anniversary celebration but a way for Acer to give back to the community by staging a memorable event that brings all the hottest musical acts in town,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines General Manager.

