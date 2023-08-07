^

Dreamcatcher returns to Manila for 'Under The Moonlight' concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 12:50pm
Dreamcatcher returns to Manila for 'Under The Moonlight' concert
K-pop group Dreamcatcher
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher is returning to the country for their concert on August 28. 

The "Under The Moonlight in Manila" concert will be held in the New Frontier Theater at 7 p.m. 

Concert producer Random Minds told Philstar.com that the concert tickets for the upcoming show are now almost sold out. 

VVIP Celly All-In Package, VVIP Hi-Touch & Photo Op, VVIP Soundcheck & Send-Off are now sold out, while limited tickets are still available in VIP Standing, Loge and Balcony. 

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group is known as "The Face of Rock in K-pop."

They debuted under the name MINX but were relaunched as Dreamcatcher in 2017. 

The group held their "Invitation From Nightmare City" tour at the SM Skydome in Quezon City in 2019.

