Korean Wave

Agencies confirm Ahn Bo Hyun, Jisoo now dating

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 1:33pm
Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun and Blackpink member Jisoo
Dispatch

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun and Blackpink member Jisoo are now in a relationship. 

Dispatch released photos of the couple while meeting up at Jisoo's home. 

Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment both confirmed that the two are now in a relationship. 

"Ahn Bo-hyun and Ji-soo are getting to know each other with good feelings," FN Entertainment said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JISOO???? (@sooyaaa__)

“They are getting to know each other with positive feelings,” YG Entertainment said. 

“We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth,” it added. 

RELATED'Loudest crowd': Blackpink makes Filo Blinks' weekend the best ever

