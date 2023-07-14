^

Korean Wave

Kyuhyun, Donghae, Eunhyuk leave SM Entertainment; rest of Super Junior renew contract

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 1:47pm
Super Junior performing their iconic song song "Sorry, Sorry."
Joel Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — After more than a decade of loyalty, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Donghae and Eunhyuk have decided to part ways with their agency, SM Entertainment. The rest of Super Junior, however, decided to renew their contracts. 

“Eunhyuk, Donghae, and Kyuhyun have not renewed their contracts with us and will each be pursuing individual activities,” said SM Entertainment in a statement. 

The trio might be leaving the agency but they will still be continuing their activities as part of Super Junior. 

They will join Leeteuk, Kim Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Choi Siwon and Ryeowook in Super Junior's upcoming activities. 

“We will be cheering the three of them on as they take on new challenges, and we plan to communicate closely with them so that they can effectively carry out both their group activities and their solo activities at the same time,” the agency added. 

Super Junior's upcoming activities include their "fan party" in Manila on July 21. They last visited the country for their two-day "Super Show 9: Road" concert tour last December. 

RELATED: Super Junior to return to Manila for 'fan party'

K-POP

SUPER JUNIOR
