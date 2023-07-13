BTS docu, new 'Tokyo Revengers' anime among new content arriving on Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Disney+ is preparing to release more content from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including original projects, beginning the latter half of 2023 and into 2024.

Disney+ has been keeping tabs on the success of its APAC original content from early 2023, majority of which has been positive.

The second season debut of Korean crime-action show "Big Bet" starring Choi Minsik topped its predecessor as the most watched locally produced original series in Korea while K-drama "Dr. Romantic" was No. 1 in many APAC markets within its first month of release.

In Japan, anime "Tokyo Revengers" and live-action thriller "Gannibal" debuted in the Top 5 most-watched titles during their respective launch weeks.

Perhaps the most-awaited upcoming original is the docu-series focusing on K-pop group BTS, "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star," in collaboration with BTS' agency HYBE.

The docu-series follows BTS' successful journey through a vast library of music and footage on the daily lives, thoughts, and plans of each member as they prepare for their second chapter when all have gone through Korea's mandatory military enlistment and reunite.

Returning for a second go is "Soundtrack," this time starring Keum Saerok and Steve Sanghyun Noh as two young sweethearts who break up after six years together only to reconnect.

Other upcoming Korean content are "Moving" based on the webtoon of the same name by Kangfull, "The Worst of Evil" starring "Squid Game" star Wi Ha Joon, action-comedy series "Han River Police," and another K-pop group-based docu-series, "NCT 127: The Lost Boys," "Vigilante."

Highlighting the Japanese content is the return of anime "Tokyo Revengers" with the fan-favorite Tenjiku Arc depicting the "Kanto Incident" and the last war between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Tenjiku.

Japanese originals also include "PHOENIX: EDEN17" based on the manga by Osamu Tezuka, another anime "SYNDUALITY Noir," anime hybrid "Dragons of Wonderhatch," and the live-action "A Town Without Seasons."

In 2024, Disney+ is looking to launch Korea’s "A Shop For Killers" and "Red Swan," and Japan’s "House of the Owl" and "Murai In Love."

"With the success of our initial wave of APAC originals, we will continue to build on this momentum by delivering exceptional storytelling through the second half of 2023 and beyond," said Carol Choi, Executive Vice President of Original Content Strategy, The Walt Disney Company APAC.

