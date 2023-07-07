^

Korean Wave

Cha Eun Woo charms Arohas anew in July fan meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 1:09pm
Cha Eun Woo charms Arohas anew in July fan meet
South Korean star Cha Eun Woo during the meet and greet with select press and SVIP ticket holders at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — K-drama and K-pop star Cha Eun Woo delighted his fans and the Arohas as he set foot at the Araneta Coliseum last weekend, July 2, for his latest fan meet. 

The "Island" star was in town for the fan meet organized by the company he endorses, Dunkin'. 

Arohas, the fandom of his K-pop group Astro, filled the coliseum as they were updated with Eun-woo's latest projects. Actress-host Denise Laurel hosted the fan meet. 

He also sang two of his popular songs. "First Love," from Astro's "Drive to the Starry Road" album made fans happy. "Focus on Me" reminded fans of his role in the K-drama "The Villainness is a Marionette."

Eun-woo last visited the country in August 2022 for the Manila leg of the "Starry Caravan" fan meeting tour.

RELATED: Kim Domingo fangirls over Cha Eun-woo by sending a food truck

CHA EUN WOO

K-POP

KOREAN STARS
