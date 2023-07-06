^

Korean Wave

Super Junior adds more fan benefits ahead of July 'fan party'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 1:22pm
Super Junior adds more fan benefits ahead of July 'fan party'
Super Junior performing their iconic song "Sorry, Sorry."
Joel Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — More fan benefits await E.L.F.s as K-pop group Super Junior gears up for their upcoming "fan party" at the Araneta Coliseum this July 21.

Concert organizers Applewood and Wilbros Live shared that there are added fan benefits for different sections, from VIP to General Admission.

A hundred fans from VIP Standing/Seated, 40 fans from Lower Box Premium, 30 fans from Lower Box Regular, 20 fans from Upper Box A and 10 fans from Upper Box B will be able to have a group photo (10 people each) with the members of Super Junior.

Signed polaroids by a random member have also been included in the fan benefits, which will be given to eight fans — five from VIP Standing/Seated, two from Lower Box Premium and one from Lower Box Regular.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wilbros Live (@wilbroslive)

All fans in the VIP Standing/Seated section will be getting a VIP ID and lanyard, but 10 lucky fans will get a signed Super Junior poster via raffle draw.

Everyone attending the "fan party, " regardless of their section, will be going home with an official poster and a photocard of a random member.

Tickets are still being sold at TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Super Junior last visited the Philippines in December last year for their two-day "Super Show 9: Road" concert tour.

RELATED: Super Junior to return to Manila for 'fan party'

K-POP

SUPER JUNIOR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals
8 days ago

Park Eun Bin still enjoying Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize win before setting new goals

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean actress Park Eun Bin is a Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize winner at just 30 years old, and she is still enjoying every...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Bongga!': After Cebu, Park Eun Bin wants to visit Boracay
8 days ago

'Bongga!': After Cebu, Park Eun Bin wants to visit Boracay

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean actress and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" star Park Eun Bin has a special connection to the Philippines and her Filipino...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador
11 days ago

NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 days ago
Taeyong has been a long-time supporter of Loewe’s design and craftsmanship, often blending the brand’s key runway...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'
June 18, 2023 - 12:55pm

Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | June 18, 2023 - 12:55pm
Kang Ha-neul and Yim Si-wan are about to embark on a series of deadly games as part of the cast of the second season of the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image
June 16, 2023 - 2:07pm

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image

By Kristofer Purnell | June 16, 2023 - 2:07pm
Song Joong Ki confirmed his wife Katy Louise Saunders already gave birth in an official fan cafe message accompanied by a...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with