Super Junior adds more fan benefits ahead of July 'fan party'

MANILA, Philippines — More fan benefits await E.L.F.s as K-pop group Super Junior gears up for their upcoming "fan party" at the Araneta Coliseum this July 21.

Concert organizers Applewood and Wilbros Live shared that there are added fan benefits for different sections, from VIP to General Admission.

A hundred fans from VIP Standing/Seated, 40 fans from Lower Box Premium, 30 fans from Lower Box Regular, 20 fans from Upper Box A and 10 fans from Upper Box B will be able to have a group photo (10 people each) with the members of Super Junior.

Signed polaroids by a random member have also been included in the fan benefits, which will be given to eight fans — five from VIP Standing/Seated, two from Lower Box Premium and one from Lower Box Regular.

All fans in the VIP Standing/Seated section will be getting a VIP ID and lanyard, but 10 lucky fans will get a signed Super Junior poster via raffle draw.

Everyone attending the "fan party, " regardless of their section, will be going home with an official poster and a photocard of a random member.

Tickets are still being sold at TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Super Junior last visited the Philippines in December last year for their two-day "Super Show 9: Road" concert tour.

