^

Korean Wave

'King the Land' stars YoonA, Junho deny dating rumors

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 12:52pm
'King the Land' stars YoonA, Junho deny dating rumors
YoonA and Junho as seen on the promotional poster for their currently airing K-drama "King The Land."
JTBC

MANILA, Philippines — "King The Land" co-stars YoonA and Junho squashed the rumors that they are dating just hours after it broke out earlier today. 

Soompi reported that both the stars' agencies have responded. 

“The two are just close and the dating rumors are not true," SM Entertainment clarified in a statement. 

JYP Entertainment had a similar response. “The two are close, but upon checking [with Lee Junho], the dating rumors are groundless."

Girls' Generation member YoonA is a talent of SM Entertainment, while 2PM's Junho is signed with JYP Entertainment. 

Koreaboo earlier reported that the agencies issued similarly worded statements: "We are looking into it."

News about the two broke out early this morning from an exclusive report. It said that the YoonA and Junho have already been dating even before filming their current JTBC drama "King The Land." 

RELATED: Girls' Generation reunites on stage after five years

K-DRAMA

K-POP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador
8 days ago

NCT's Taeyong is Loewe's new global brand ambassador

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
Taeyong has been a long-time supporter of Loewe’s design and craftsmanship, often blending the brand’s key runway...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'
June 18, 2023 - 12:55pm

Kang Ha Neul, Yim Si Wan join 'Squid Game 2'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | June 18, 2023 - 12:55pm
Kang Ha-neul and Yim Si-wan are about to embark on a series of deadly games as part of the cast of the second season of the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image
June 16, 2023 - 2:07pm

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders share baby's first image

By Kristofer Purnell | June 16, 2023 - 2:07pm
Song Joong Ki confirmed his wife Katy Louise Saunders already gave birth in an official fan cafe message accompanied by a...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series
June 15, 2023 - 3:23pm

Suzy, Kim Woo Bin reunite for new romcom series

By Kathleen A. Llemit | June 15, 2023 - 3:23pm
Suzy and Kim Woo-bin are set to reunite, hopefully, for a happier series after 2016's tragic romantic drama "Uncontrollably...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy
June 15, 2023 - 8:31am

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders welcome 1st baby in Italy

By Jan Milo Severo | June 15, 2023 - 8:31am
British actress Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to her 1st baby with Korean superstar Song Joong Ki. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
June 14, 2023 - 1:53pm

South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS

By Claire Lee | June 14, 2023 - 1:53pm
Fans of K-pop megastars BTS flocked to hotspots around Seoul to mark the supergroup's 10-year anniversary, with...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with