'King the Land' stars YoonA, Junho deny dating rumors

YoonA and Junho as seen on the promotional poster for their currently airing K-drama "King The Land."

MANILA, Philippines — "King The Land" co-stars YoonA and Junho squashed the rumors that they are dating just hours after it broke out earlier today.

Soompi reported that both the stars' agencies have responded.

“The two are just close and the dating rumors are not true," SM Entertainment clarified in a statement.

JYP Entertainment had a similar response. “The two are close, but upon checking [with Lee Junho], the dating rumors are groundless."

Girls' Generation member YoonA is a talent of SM Entertainment, while 2PM's Junho is signed with JYP Entertainment.

Koreaboo earlier reported that the agencies issued similarly worded statements: "We are looking into it."

News about the two broke out early this morning from an exclusive report. It said that the YoonA and Junho have already been dating even before filming their current JTBC drama "King The Land."

