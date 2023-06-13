'Snowdrop' actress Park Soo Ryun passes away aged 29, organs to be donated

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress-singer Park Soo Ryun has reportedly passed away following an accident on her way home. She was 29 years old.

According to reports from Korean media, Soo Ryun died last June 11 after a fall on a flight of stairs leading her into a coma. She was rushed to the hospital but declared brain dead after resuscitation.

The family of the late actress have decided to donate Soo Ryun's organs in line with her wishes and kind nature.

"Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]," Soo Ryun's mother said in a statement. "As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating."

Soo Ryun debuted in 2018 in the musical "Il Tenore" before going on to appear in other musicals "“Finding Kim Jong Wook," "Passing Through Love," "Siddhartha," and "The Day We Loved."

She was last seen onscreen in the 2021 Korean drama "Snowdrop" alongside Jung Hae In and Blackpink's Jisoo in her debut leading role. Soo Ryun's debut television role in the series was a detained university student later released by authorities.

RELATED: Manila among Moonbin's last public performances before untimely passing