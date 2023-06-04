Lapillus, Kep1er, Mamamoo+ in all-female concert in Manila

K-pop girl groups (clockwise from left) Mamamoo+, Lapillus and Kep1er are holding their joint concert on August 11, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Argentinian Chanty will bring back her fellow Lapillus members, together with the other multinational group Kep1er and the favorite duo of Solar and Moonbyul a.k.a Mamamoo+ for a night of all-female K-pop extravaganza on August 11 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The "Hit Ya!" singers will once again step on Philippine shores as Chanty, Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun are set to make fans of Lapillus dance to their bop tunes. They visited last September 2022 as the girl group was appointed the ambassadors of the province of Ilocos Sur.

Lapillus released its first mini album titled “Girl's Round Part. 1” in September 2022.

Two of Mamamoo's beloved members that make up its sub-unit are also bringing star power to the "The Super Stage by K-POP in Manila." Watch Solar flex her singing skills as Moonbyul puts rhythm into her rhyme.

The girls, together with Hwasa and Wheein, held their "My Con" concert in the country last February.

It will be the first live performance for the nine-member girl group Kep1er in the country.

Kep1er was formed through Mnet's reality survival show "Girls Planet 999," a reality show in search for top female trainees from China, Japan and South Korea. The group made their debut in January 2022.

Ticket prices are: P11,800 (VIP Standing), P10,500 (VIP Seated), P9,000 (Lower Box), P7,000 (Upper Box A), P5,500 (Upper Box B), P3,250 (Gen Ad A) and P2,750 (Gen Ad B).

Tickets are now available via SM Tickets Outlets nationwide or online.

RELATED: K-pop group Lapillus to release comeback mini-album, hold fan meet in Manila