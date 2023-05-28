'Live is better': Lee Seung Gi thrills fans with his vocal prowess in Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines — Lee Seung-gi proved he is a triple threat at last night's concert at the New Frontier Theater as the Korean singer-actor effortlessly hit the high notes of several of his popular ballads.

The "Hwayugi" (Korean Odyssey) star sang many of his ballads from his previous albums.

The first set was mostly ballads, which Seunggi said depicted the seasons in his life as a popular artist in South Korea for the past 19 years.

He said he has been to other places for his 2023 Lee Seung Gi Tour [Boy Walks the Road - Chapter 2]' Asia tour.

"I think Manila is the best. You are the best. Actually the first song is a bit emotional and I have to sing it in a silent mood," said the singer, adding that he was hyped by the energy of the fans who filled the New Frontier Theater.

"Four years ago, I met you in a fan meeting in 2019. Today, I'm having this live concert because I wanted to visit here as a singer. Live is better, right?" he added.

The second act was more upbeat than the melancholic ballads of the first set, but the crowd's energy was even more alive, especially when the actor sang his famous 2010 song "Losing My Mind" twice due to the crowd's positive reception and request.

The single is an official sound track from his popular fantasy romance drama "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho," which stars him opposite Shin Min-ah.

"I'm singing ballad songs, but I feel like singing rock songs because you are very energetic.

"The live band is affected by your cheers. They play more energetically. Filipinos love taking photo and videos, right? If you're going to upload in SNS, please upload the parts that I sang well," said Seunggi, channeling his other popular skill of being a host or emcee.

During this time, he also indulged fans by breaking out of their Manila set list. He sang "Forbidden Love," by Kim Kyung-ho. He sang the popular ballad in an episode of the variety show "Master in the House" in 2020.

20th anniversary treat

"Next year, it will be my 20th anniversary. For the 20th-anniversary album, I'll be collaborating with different artists, junior and senior. I'll be making a strong album for you guys," he revealed.

Seung-gi added that he is planning to be more active as a singer leading to his 20th anniversary next year.

He teased his fans with a sample of his unreleased track from the said upcoming anniversary album.

Other songs he sang included "Delete," "The Dreamers Dream," "Wind," "Forest" and "Music Time."

"Next time when I visit here in the Philippines, I'll be bringing more rock songs so you guys can have more fun. Next time I visit here, I'll make sure I'll bring more special songs for you. Salamat po," Seung-gi said.

Apart from singing and releasing seven albums, Seung-gi is also an accomplished actor with several Korean drama hits that include "Brilliant Legacy/Shining Inheritance," "My Girlfriend is a Gumiho," "Gu Family Book," "You're All Surrounded," "Vagabond" and "Korean Odyssey/Hwayugi."

He is also a popular host, appearing in variety or talks shows such as "1 Night, 2 Days," "Strong Heart" and "Master in the House."

