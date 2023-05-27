Rain stars as bodyguard with ulterior motive in romantic revenge drama 'Red Swan'

MANILA, Philippines — Rain brings in the romance and suspense as a bodyguard to a chaebol wife in his upcoming drama titled "Red Swan."

The Hallyu star will play the role of Seo Doyoon, the bodyguard assigned to Oh Wansoo (Kim Haneul).

Wansoo comes from a poor family. Through hardwork and determination, she succeeds in life as a pro-golfer. As a notable personality, she meets Kim Yongguk (Jeong Gyeoun), heir to the Hwain Group.

She agrees to marry Yongguk so she could clear her mother's debt. Their marriage is not ideal as she discovers her husband's infidelity. Despite this, she holds on to their marriage for 10 years until she undergoes a life-changing event.

Part of the synopsis of "Red Swan" reads: "Shortly after arriving in Manila for her debut appearance as a Goodwill Ambassador, Wansoo is caught in the middle of a hail of gunfire, narrowly escaping thanks to the heroic actions of the company bodyguard, Seo Doyoon. Soon after, Wansoo begins to develop feelings for Doyoon, reconsidering her whole life up until that night, but little does she know Doyoon’s real motivation for working for the Hwain Group."

Seo Isug from the dramas "Rookie Cops" and "Hypnosis" star as Park Miran, the CEO of the Hwain Group.

"Red Swan" is written by Choi Yoonjung ("Only Love," "Three Sisters") and directed by Park Hongkyun ("A Korean Odyssey," "Warm and Cozy").

"Red Swan" will premiere later this year on Disney+.

RELATED: Rain's comeback K-drama 'Ghost Doctor' to premiere on revamped tvN