WATCH: Treasure treats Manila fans to fun nights

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 1:15pm
Treasure’s "HELLO" concert tour, presented by YG Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation Philippines, marks the 10-member South Korean band’s second time performing in the country after its Manila stage debut during the Kpop Masterz concert in July 2022
MANILA, Philippines — Kpop group Treasure had its Philippine fans on their feet during its two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last April 15 and 16.

Presented by Live Nation Philippines, the "Hello" tour in Manila was the group's first solo concert in the country after first visiting last July for the K-pop Masterz concert.

Prior to Manila, the group now composed of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Junkyu, Yoshi, Park Jeong-woo, Yoon Jae-hyuk, and So Jung-hwan made stops to Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and of course South Korea.

Treasure performed a number of tracks like "Jikjin," "Boy," "I Love You," Going Crazy," "Come To Me," "B.L.T (Bling Like This)," "Clap!," "Darari," "VolKno," "MMM," "Rhythm Ta," and "Bang Bang Bang."

In between songs the group even conversed with fans — as they are most commonly called Teumes — in Filipino. — Videos by Mica Santos

