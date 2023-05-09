^

Korean Wave

WATCH: Stray Kids' Bang Chan sings Yeng Constantino's 'Ikaw'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 9, 2023 | 9:24am
WATCH: Stray Kids' Bang Chan sings Yeng Constantino's 'Ikaw'
Stray Kids bring their youthful K-pop vibe to their Bench outfits.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Stray Kids delighted their Filipino fans when their leader Bang Chan serenaded them with Yeng Constantino's hit song "Ikaw." 

Many of the fans were in awe at the Stray Kids' leader as he sang the song in Filipino. 

“This is really a good song. I really love this song,” Bang said to the packed Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

Stray Kids performed for two nights, March 11 and 12, in Manila as part of their second world tour titled "Maniac."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PhilstarNews (@philstarnews)

The group was also in Manila last January 20 for their fan meeting organized by Bench at the Mall of Asia Arena. — Video by Dinna Chan Vasquez

