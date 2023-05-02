^

Korean Wave

Yoo In Soo, Kim Hieora join star-studded cast of 'The Uncanny Counter 2'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 1:01pm
Yoo In Soo, Kim Hieora join star-studded cast of 'The Uncanny Counter 2'
Some of the favorite K-drama stars will join the second season of "The Uncanny Counter". They are from left: Kang Ki-young, Kim Hieora and Yoo In-soo.
Namoo Actors, Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off their successful appearance in hit K-dramas, "Alchemy of Souls" star Yoo In-soo and "The Glory" actress Kim Hieora will join the upcoming second season of hit fantasy drama "The Uncanny Counter." 

Apart from them, Kang Ki-young who played a beloved attorney in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," will also appear in the drama. 

In-soo will play Jeok-bang, a new counter who will join the original counters played by Jo Byeong-gyu (So Moon), Yoo Joon-sang (Ga Mo-tak), Kim Sejeong (Do Hana) and Yeom Hye-ran (Choo Mae-ok). Also returning is the Counter's patron Choi Jang-mool, played by Ahn Suk-hwan.

Ki-young and Hieora are set to play villains.

“We are doing our best to present you with a more fun and interesting Season 2 to repay the love you sent our way in Season 1. With stronger and more enhanced counters, demons, and strong teamwork, we will greet you with an upgraded Korean-style hero series, so please look forward to it and give it lots of interest,” said the production in a statement published in a Soompi article. 

The new season is scheduled to premiere in the second half of the year. 

RELATED: LIST: Why 'The Uncanny Counter' deserves a second season

K-DRAMA

KOREAN DRAMA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Yoo In Soo, Kim Hieora join star-studded cast of 'The Uncanny Counter 2'
1 hour ago

Yoo In Soo, Kim Hieora join star-studded cast of 'The Uncanny Counter 2'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Fresh off their successful appearance in hit K-dramas, "Alchemy of Souls" star Yoo In-soo and "The Glory" actress Kim Hieora...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Seung Heon, Kim Woo Bin star in dystopian drama 'Black Knight'
3 days ago

Song Seung Heon, Kim Woo Bin star in dystopian drama 'Black Knight'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Netflix released the official trailer of the upcoming Korean series "Black Night."
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Woo to the Young to the Woo': Hesitations and Daesang for Park Eun Bin at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023
3 days ago

'Woo to the Young to the Woo': Hesitations and Daesang for Park Eun Bin at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. This certainly applies to Park Eun-bin, the South Korean star who joins the list of...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'The Glory' stars Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon draw laughs at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023
3 days ago

'The Glory' stars Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon draw laughs at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Two of South Korean TV's most popular characters made an appearance on live TV as Song Hye-kyo channeled her vengeful Dong-eun...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Eun Bin, Song Hye Kyo, 'The Glory' win at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023
3 days ago

Park Eun Bin, Song Hye Kyo, 'The Glory' win at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Song Hye-kyo and Park Eun-bin were favorites to win at the Baeksang Arts Awards, and the two did not disappoint as they won...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Twice to return to Philippines for solo concert in September
8 days ago

Twice to return to Philippines for solo concert in September

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
K-pop girl group Twice will return to the Philippines for a solo concert in September.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with