Yoo In Soo, Kim Hieora join star-studded cast of 'The Uncanny Counter 2'

Some of the favorite K-drama stars will join the second season of "The Uncanny Counter". They are from left: Kang Ki-young, Kim Hieora and Yoo In-soo.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off their successful appearance in hit K-dramas, "Alchemy of Souls" star Yoo In-soo and "The Glory" actress Kim Hieora will join the upcoming second season of hit fantasy drama "The Uncanny Counter."

Apart from them, Kang Ki-young who played a beloved attorney in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," will also appear in the drama.

In-soo will play Jeok-bang, a new counter who will join the original counters played by Jo Byeong-gyu (So Moon), Yoo Joon-sang (Ga Mo-tak), Kim Sejeong (Do Hana) and Yeom Hye-ran (Choo Mae-ok). Also returning is the Counter's patron Choi Jang-mool, played by Ahn Suk-hwan.

Ki-young and Hieora are set to play villains.

“We are doing our best to present you with a more fun and interesting Season 2 to repay the love you sent our way in Season 1. With stronger and more enhanced counters, demons, and strong teamwork, we will greet you with an upgraded Korean-style hero series, so please look forward to it and give it lots of interest,” said the production in a statement published in a Soompi article.

The new season is scheduled to premiere in the second half of the year.

