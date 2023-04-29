Song Seung Heon, Kim Woo Bin star in dystopian drama 'Black Knight'

“Black Knight” tells the story of how legendary knight 5-8 and refugee Sa-wol take on the omnipotent Cheonmyeong Group that rules a dystopian Korea ravaged by extreme air pollution, making it uninhabitable without a ventilator.

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix released the official trailer of the upcoming Korean series "Black Night."

The upcoming series promises to be an action-packed, adrenaline-fueled adventure that will leave audience breathless. The recently released main trailer gives a glimpse into a post-apocalyptic universe where the Korean peninsula has become a desert wasteland and only 1% of the population clings to life.



The legendary deliveryman 5-8 (Kim Woo-bin) works as a lifeline to mankind, delivering oxygen and other necessities in the daytime. At nightfall, however, he transforms into a Black Knight with a plot to upend the order created by Cheonmyeong Group, the de facto ruler of the devastated world.

Ryu Seok (Song Seung-heon), the ruthless heir to Cheonmyeong Group, clashes with 5-8 as he defends his vision of a world with no place for the refugees. Seol-ah (Esom), a major at the Defense Intelligence Command, warns 5-8 that chaos may spiral out of hand, while Sa-wol, a refugee who aspires of becoming a Black Knight, boldly climbs onto 5-8's truck, eager to join the fight.

On top of all the drama are action sequences, including car chases on sand dunes, intense firefights and choreographed hand-to-hand combat.

Director Cho Ui-seok aimed to create “more down-to-earth and lively” scenes compared to the original webtoon.

While 5-8 plots to overturn the crooked world order, Ryu Seok’s dark ambitions, Sa-wol’s pursuit of becoming a Black Knight, and Seol-ah’s investigation into the secrets of Cheonmyeong are all in play.

"Black Knight" will be available worldwide on May 12, exclusively on Netflix.

