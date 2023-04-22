Kim Tae Hee, Lim Ji Yeon join forces in upcoming thriller

Korean superstar Kim Tae-hee (left) will star with breakout star Lim Ji-yeon (right) in an upcoming Korean drama thriller set for airing this June.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her success as the pretty villain in "The Glory," Lim Ji-yeon will act opposite Hallyu star Kim Tae-hee in the upcoming novel adaptation of the same name "A House With A Yard."

Tae-hee returns to the drama scene after 2020's "Hi Bye, Mama."

Kim Jin-young's novel tells the story of of a woman whose perfect life is turned upside down after she notices a strange smell in her backyard.

Lim will play the role of a woman who tries to escape an abusive relationship.

The eight-episode series is scheduled to air in June.

RELATED: 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo salary per episode may surprise viewers