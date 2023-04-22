^

Korean Wave

Kim Tae Hee, Lim Ji Yeon join forces in upcoming thriller

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 3:21pm
Kim Tae Hee, Lim Ji Yeon join forces in upcoming thriller
Korean superstar Kim Tae-hee (left) will star with breakout star Lim Ji-yeon (right) in an upcoming Korean drama thriller set for airing this June.
Story J Company, Artist Company

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her success as the pretty villain in "The Glory," Lim Ji-yeon will act opposite Hallyu star Kim Tae-hee in the upcoming novel adaptation of the same name "A House With A Yard." 

Tae-hee returns to the drama scene after 2020's "Hi Bye, Mama." 

Kim Jin-young's novel tells the story of of a woman whose perfect life is turned upside down after she notices a strange smell in her backyard. 

Lim will play the role of a woman who tries to escape an abusive relationship. 

The eight-episode series is scheduled to air in June. 

RELATED: 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo salary per episode may surprise viewers

HALLYU

K-DRAMA

KIM TAE HEE

KOREAN STARS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with