Kim Tae Hee, Lim Ji Yeon join forces in upcoming thriller
MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her success as the pretty villain in "The Glory," Lim Ji-yeon will act opposite Hallyu star Kim Tae-hee in the upcoming novel adaptation of the same name "A House With A Yard."
Tae-hee returns to the drama scene after 2020's "Hi Bye, Mama."
Kim Jin-young's novel tells the story of of a woman whose perfect life is turned upside down after she notices a strange smell in her backyard.
Lim will play the role of a woman who tries to escape an abusive relationship.
The eight-episode series is scheduled to air in June.
