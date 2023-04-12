'Zombie Detective' star Jung Chae-yull passes away at 26

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress-model Jung Chae-yull, best known for her role in 2020's "Zombie Detective," was found dead in her home according to several media outlets. She was 26 years old.

"In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private," said her agency Management S in a statement.

"Please wish for Chae-yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place."

The actress was in the middle of shooting a new show "Wedding Impossible" when she passed away, and it was only four days ago that she posted photos on her Instagram account.

As a result, production on "Wedding Impossible" has paused while further information about her death is collected.

Chae-yull made her small screen debut on 2016's fashion show "Devil's Runway" and two years later made her film debut in "Deep."

She gained further recognition as Bae Yoon-mi in the Netflix fantasy crime drama series "Zombie Detective" which was headlined by Choi Jin-hyuk, Park Ju-hyun, and Kwon Hwa-woo, and more recently in 2022's "I Have Not Done My Best Yet."

