'Squid Game' star Jung Hoyeon lists fries, iced Americano as her food essentials

Squid Game’s Jung Hoyeon at the press conference for her first-ever fan meeting in the Philippines, organized by concert promoter Wilbros Live and network marketing company IAM Worldwide, which has tapped the South Korean star as its brand ambassador.

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean model and actress Jung Hoyeon, best known for her role in Netflix's hit show "Squid Game," listed fries, instant ramen and iced Americano as some of things she can't live without.

The South Korean star recently guested on GQ Magazine's "10 Things One Can't Live Without" YouTube series where she dropped her 10 essentials and must-haves when she's traveling.

Hoyeon began by saying every first meal she has at a hotel must come with fries. She cited Paris' The Ritz and New York City's Crosby Hotel as hotels that have good servings of fries.

She then shared that she drinks at least two iced Americanos in a day mostly because she considers herself a sleepy person so she needs the strong caffeine to get her body moving.

Even while shooting "Squid Game," Hoyeon would take daily breaks to sip some iced Americano especially when she feels nervous.

Another food she mentioned were spicy ramen, or ramyeon in South Korea, which she always takes with her and eats after shooting projects. She said it is her stress reliever.

"I think it makes me steam [up] because of the spiciness, and it must not be good [for the] health but it feels like I'm getting healthier," Hoyeon explained. "Today wasn't stressful that much so I don't think I'm gonna have it."

WATCH: 'Squid Game' star Jung Hoyeon lists all her favorite food

As an ambassador for Adidas, Lancôme and Louis Vuitton, Hoyeon also mentioned among her must-haves Adidas Samba shoes, Lancôme's Génifique serum, and a Louis Vuitton bag — the former for comfort as she often wears heels and uncomfortable shoes whenever she models.

As for the bag, beyond the good style, Hoyeon said she likes being able to put so much stuff inside even though it reminds her of her mom.

"I used to hate my mom when she put too much things in her bag, like 'Why do you need that?'" the model-actress continued. "But I think I'm doing the same things with my mom, putting so many things inside... I'm [becoming] more like my mom, which I hate."

On her bag is a small plush black cat which is a product of a friend back in South Korea, and is actually a nod to her love of cats; she has two cats of her own which are the lockscreen of her two phones (one in Korean, one in English) and both cats and phones are another essentials of hers.

Other must-haves that Hoyeon mentioned were comfortable headphones to wear while on the airplane and a singular massage roller for her neck, back, and legs.

Hoyeon, who visited the Philippines last November 2022, will next be seen onscreen in the Alfonso Cuarón television series "Disclaimer" with Cate Blanchett as well as upcoming films "Hope" and "The Governesses."

RELATED: From squid to chicken: Jung Ho Yeon shares life after ‘Squid Game’ at Manila visit