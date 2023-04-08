'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' ' The Glory' lead nominations at 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

Song Hye-kyo (left) is a woman out for revenge in "The Glory," while Park Eun-bin (right) is a person with disability who aspires to be a lawyer in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo." Both actresses are nominated at the Best Actress category at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards on April 28, 2023 at the Incheon Paradise City in South Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Best Actress category at the upcoming 59th Baeksang Arts Awards is loaded with formidable names, but the question many fans are asking is: Who will win the judges' nod between Song Hye-kyo's cathartic portrayal of a woman who takes her revenge on her high school bullies and Park Eun-bin's moving and unforgettable performance as a person with disability who aspires to be a lawyer?

While this may be the question for many, their fellow nominees are no lightweights. They include Kim Hye-soo ("Under the Queen's Umbrella"), Suzy ("Anna") and Kim Ji-won ("My Liberation Notes").

Apart from being the favorites, Hye-kyo's "The Glory" and Eun-bin's "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" scored several major nominations at the annual awards show.

The two dramas also fetched nominations at the Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress categories.

It goes on to say that both dramas, along with "My Liberation Notes" and two tvN dramas, "Our Blues" and "Little Women," are pitted against each other for the Best Drama award.

On an interesting note, Song Joong-ki is noticeably absent from the roster of Best Actor nominees. Instead his "Reborn Rich" co-star Lee Sung-min is vying for the award alongside Son Suk-ku ("My Liberation Notes"), Lee Byung-hun ("Our Blues"), Jung Kyung-ho ("Crash Course in Romance") and Choi Min-sik ("Casino").

The preliminary evaluation panel consisting of 60 members from the South Korean entertainment industry judged the dramas aired between April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on April 28 at the Incheon Paradise City in South Korea. It will be broadcast simultaneously on JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4 and TikTok.

Here is the list of nominees at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Best Drama

JTBC “My Liberation Notes”

Netflix “The Glory”

tvN “Our Blues”

ENA “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

tvN “Little Women”

Best Actor

Son Suk-ku – JTBC “My Liberation Notes”

Lee Byung-hun – tvN “Our Blues”

Lee Sung-mn – JTBC “Reborn Rich”

Jung Kyung-ho – tvN “Crash Course in Romance”

Choi Min-sik – Disney+ “Casino”

Best Actress

Kim Ji-won – JTBC “My Liberation Notes”

Kim Hye-soo – tvN “Under the Queen’s Umbrella”

Park Eun-bin – ENA “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

Song Hye-kyo – Netflix “The Glory”

Suzy – Coupang Play “Anna”

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki-young – ENA “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

Kim Do-hyun – JTBC “Reborn Rich”

Kim Jun-han – Coupang Play “Anna”

Park Sung-hoon – Netflix “The Glory”

Jo Woo-jin – Netflix “Narco-Saints”

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Shin-rok – JTBC “Reborn Rich”

Yeom Hye-ran – Netflix “The Glory”

Lee El – JTBC “My Liberation Notes”

Lim Ji-yeon – Netflix “The Glory”

Jung Eun-chae – Coupang Play “Anna”

Best New Actor

Kim Gun-woo – Netflix “The Glory”

Kim Min-ho – ENA “New Recruit”

Moon Sang-min – tvN “Under the Queen’s Umbrella”

Joo Jong-hyuk – ENA “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

Hong Kyung – wavve “Weak Hero Class 1”

Best New Actress

Kim Hieora – Netflix “The Glory”

Noh Yoon-seo – tvN “Crash Course in Romance”

Lee Kyung-sung – JTBC “My Liberation Notes”

Joo Hyun-young – ENA “Exaordinary Attorney Woo”

Ha Yun-kyung – ENA “Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

Best Variety Show

tvN “Earth Arcade”

Psick University “Psick Show”

Netflix “Physical: 100”

TVING “EXchange 2”

Coupang Play “SNL Korea 3”

Best Film

“Next Sohee”

“The Night Owl”

“Hansan: Rising Dragon”

“Hunt”

“Decision to Leave”

Best Actor

Ma Dong-seok – “The Roundup”

Ryu Jun-yeol – “The Night Owl”

Park Hae-il – “Decision to Leave”

Song Kang-ho – “Broker”

Jung Woo-sung – “Hunt”

Best Actress

Bae Doo-na – “Next Sohee”

Yang Mal-bok – “The Apartment With Two Women”

Yum Jung-ah – “Life Is Beautiful”

Jeon Do-yeon – “Kill Boksoon”

Tang Wei – “Decision to Leave”

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki-young – “The Point Men”

Kim Sung-cheol – “The Night Owl”

Park Ji-hwan – “The Roundup”

Byun Yo-han – “Hansan: Rising Dragon”

Im Siwan – “Emergency Declaration”

Best Supporting Actress

Park Se-wan – “6/45”

Bae Doo-na – “Broker”

Ahn Eun-jin – “The Night Owl”

Yum Jung-ah – “Alienoid”

Lee Yeon – “Kill Boksoon”

Best New Actor

Noh Jae-won –”Missing Yoon”

Jinyoung – “Christmas Carol”

Byun Woo-seok – “20th Century Girl”

Seo In-guk – “Project Wolf Hunting”

Ong Seong-wu – “Life Is Beautiful”

Best New Actress

Go Yoon-jung – “Hunt”

Kim Si-eun – “Next Sohee”

Kim Hye-yoon – “The Girl On a Bulldozer”

IU – “Broker”

Ha Yun-kyung – “Gyeong Ah’s Daughter”

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Kim Kyung-wook

Kim Jongkook

Jun Hyun-moo

Hwang Jae-sung

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min-kyung

Park Se-mi

Lee Soo-ji

Lee Eun-ji

Joo Hyun-young

