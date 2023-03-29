Cancer survivor Kim Woo-bin continues series comeback with Netflix's 'Black Knight'

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming dystopian series "Black Knight," based on the webtoon of the same name by Lee Yoon-gyun, starring Kim Woo-bin, will begin streaming on May 12.

"Black Knight" follows the titular individuals who are futuristic delivery men who put their lives on the line to transport essential items in a world soiled by air pollution (making it uninhabitable without an oxygen mask) and social powers.

Kim Woo-bin portrays one of these legendary delivery man with extraordinary fighting skills named 5-8, as he takes on the Cheonmyeong Group that has seized control of oxygen in this project reminiscent of "Mad Max" and "Waterworld."

This will be Woo-bin's second series after 2022's "Our Blues" since a six-year hiatus from television shows following a nasopharyngeal cancer diagnosis. He also made a big screen return last year for "Alienoid" and will star in the upcoming "Wiretap."

"I felt immense happiness while filming this series, and I sincerely hope that our collective efforts resonate with the viewers, and they too relish every moment of it, just as I did," Woo-bin said in a statement.

In an interview last year, he revealed that he was declared "clean" of cancer and has even become "better than before."

Joining Woo-bin in the cast of "Black Knight" are Song Seung-heon as the heir of the Cheonmyeong Group Ryu Seok, "Taxi Driver" actress Esom as military officer Seol-ah, and Kang You-seok as a refugee who idolizes Woo-bin's character.

Handling the project is Cho Ui-seok, best known for his work on "The World of Silence," "Cold Eyes," "Master," and "Make It Big."

