^

Korean Wave

Cancer survivor Kim Woo-bin continues series comeback with Netflix's 'Black Knight'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 12:04pm
Cancer survivor Kim Woo-bin continues series comeback with Netflix's 'Black Knight'
Black Knight (Kim Woo Bin, Esom) is about delivery men with battle-ready skills while navigating a post-apocalyptic world.
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming dystopian series "Black Knight," based on the webtoon of the same name by Lee Yoon-gyun, starring Kim Woo-bin, will begin streaming on May 12.

"Black Knight" follows the titular individuals who are futuristic delivery men who put their lives on the line to transport essential items in a world soiled by air pollution (making it uninhabitable without an oxygen mask) and social powers.

Kim Woo-bin portrays one of these legendary delivery man with extraordinary fighting skills named 5-8, as he takes on the Cheonmyeong Group that has seized control of oxygen in this project reminiscent of "Mad Max" and "Waterworld."

This will be Woo-bin's second series after 2022's "Our Blues" since a six-year hiatus from television shows following a nasopharyngeal cancer diagnosis. He also made a big screen return last year for "Alienoid" and will star in the upcoming "Wiretap."

"I felt immense happiness while filming this series, and I sincerely hope that our collective efforts resonate with the viewers, and they too relish every moment of it, just as I did," Woo-bin said in a statement.

In an interview last year, he revealed that he was declared "clean" of cancer and has even become "better than before."

Joining Woo-bin in the cast of "Black Knight" are Song Seung-heon as the heir of the Cheonmyeong Group Ryu Seok, "Taxi Driver" actress Esom as military officer Seol-ah, and Kang You-seok as a refugee who idolizes Woo-bin's character.

Handling the project is Cho Ui-seok, best known for his work on "The World of Silence," "Cold Eyes," "Master," and "Make It Big."

RELATED: 'The Glory Part 2,' 'D.P.,' 'Sweet Home' and more on Netflix's 2023 K-drama lineup

BLACK KNIGHT

NETFLIX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cancer survivor Kim Woo-bin continues series comeback with Netflix's 'Black Knight'
1 hour ago

Cancer survivor Kim Woo-bin continues series comeback with Netflix's 'Black Knight'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
This will be Kim Woo-bin's second series after 2022's "Our Blues" since a six-year hiatus from television shows following...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador
4 hours ago

BTS' Jungkook debuts as Calvin Klein global ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Fashion label Calvin Klein launched the debut of its new global ambassador Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS as part of its...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May
21 hours ago

Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be staging a solo concert for the first time in the Philippines this May after visiting thrice...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Loudest crowd': Blackpink makes Filo Blinks' weekend the best ever
2 days ago

'Loudest crowd': Blackpink makes Filo Blinks' weekend the best ever

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It was a fun weekend for Filo Blinks as K-pop group Blackpink held their two-night concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service
3 days ago

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
"Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk reunite anew for spy family drama
6 days ago

WATCH: Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk reunite anew for spy family drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Their reunion series in nine years is touted to be a spy drama where the husband is an undercover agent while the wife's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with