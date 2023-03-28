^

Korean Wave

Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 4:05pm
Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May
K-pop group Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to "Be You" concert set in July
Screencap from a video on 'Be You' Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Kpop girl group Red Velvet will be staging a solo concert for the first time in the Philippines this May after visiting thrice since 2015 for concert festivals.

Manila was named as one of the stops for the group's "R to V" tour," with a penciled date on May 7. No venue or ticket information has been announced as of writing.

Red Velvet will begin their tour with two nights in Seoul, South Korea followed by Singapore three weeks later, and then another two nights in Yokohama, Japan before arriving in Manila.

From the Philippines, the group composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri will head to Indonesia and then to Europe, specifically France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Toward the end of the European dates, the girls will be performing at Spain's Primavera Sound Festival in the beginning of May.

Red Velvet was in the Philippines just last July 2022 as the headliners of “Be You: The World will Adjust,” which also included local acts BINI, BGYO and Lady Pipay.

Before that, Red Velvet last visited the country in 2019 as part of the K-pop World Music Festival, and even further back in 2015 — a year after the group was formed — for the Best of the Best concert.

The group's hit songs include "Red Flavor," "Bad Boy," "RBB (Really Bad Boy)," "Zimzalabim," "Pyscho," "Queendom," "Feel My Rhythm" and their debut single "Happiness."

In 2022, Red Velvet released its first Japanese album "Bloom" and two "The ReVe Festival 2022" extended plays in "Feel My Rhythm" and "Birthday."

RELATED: 'Loudest crowd': Blackpink makes Filo Blinks' weekend the best ever

RED VELVET
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May
1 hour ago

Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be staging a solo concert for the first time in the Philippines this May after visiting thrice...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa celebrates 26th birthday in the Philippines
1 day ago

Blackpink's Lisa celebrates 26th birthday in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Blackpink's Lisa celebrated her birthday in the Philippines with fellow members Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo greeting her...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service
3 days ago

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
"Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk reunite anew for spy family drama
5 days ago

WATCH: Jang Nara, Jang Hyuk reunite anew for spy family drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Their reunion series in nine years is touted to be a spy drama where the husband is an undercover agent while the wife's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'The Glory' starring Song Hye Kyo is now 7th most popular non-English Netflix show
5 days ago

'The Glory' starring Song Hye Kyo is now 7th most popular non-English Netflix show

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Korean revenge thriller series "The Glory" starring Song Hye Kyo has risen to be the seventh most-watched non-English show...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Twice's Chaeyoung apologizes for wearing Swastika shirt
6 days ago

Twice's Chaeyoung apologizes for wearing Swastika shirt

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Twice's Chaeyoung apologized after posting on social media a photo of her wearing a shirt with a Swastika logo. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with