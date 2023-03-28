Red Velvet staging first-ever solo Philippine concert this May

K-pop group Red Velvet invites Filipino fans to "Be You" concert set in July

Screencap from a video on 'Be You' Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Kpop girl group Red Velvet will be staging a solo concert for the first time in the Philippines this May after visiting thrice since 2015 for concert festivals.

Manila was named as one of the stops for the group's "R to V" tour," with a penciled date on May 7. No venue or ticket information has been announced as of writing.

Red Velvet will begin their tour with two nights in Seoul, South Korea followed by Singapore three weeks later, and then another two nights in Yokohama, Japan before arriving in Manila.

From the Philippines, the group composed of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri will head to Indonesia and then to Europe, specifically France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

#RedVelvet Tour

'Red Velvet 4th Concert : R to V'



? SINGAPORE 23.04.21

? YOKOHAMA 23.05.03-04

? MANILA 23.05.07

? BANGKOK 23.05.13-14



? JAKARTA 23.05.20

? PARIS 23.05.24

? BERLIN 23.05.27

? AMSTERDAM 23.05.30

? LONDON 23.06.06#RtoV#RedVelvet4thConcert_RtoV pic.twitter.com/dkBOTkFPYY — Red Velvet (@RVsmtown) March 27, 2023

Toward the end of the European dates, the girls will be performing at Spain's Primavera Sound Festival in the beginning of May.

Red Velvet was in the Philippines just last July 2022 as the headliners of “Be You: The World will Adjust,” which also included local acts BINI, BGYO and Lady Pipay.

Before that, Red Velvet last visited the country in 2019 as part of the K-pop World Music Festival, and even further back in 2015 — a year after the group was formed — for the Best of the Best concert.

The group's hit songs include "Red Flavor," "Bad Boy," "RBB (Really Bad Boy)," "Zimzalabim," "Pyscho," "Queendom," "Feel My Rhythm" and their debut single "Happiness."

In 2022, Red Velvet released its first Japanese album "Bloom" and two "The ReVe Festival 2022" extended plays in "Feel My Rhythm" and "Birthday."

RELATED: 'Loudest crowd': Blackpink makes Filo Blinks' weekend the best ever