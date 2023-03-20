Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video

The cast of "Dr. Romantic 2" returns for another season, set to premiere this April.

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Sabu and the Doldam fam is finally back for a third season.

A video of the behind-the-scenes of the script reading with the returning cast led by Han Suk-kyu, who plays the titular character, was released on March 16.

Suk-kyu was joined by his seasons 1 and 2 co-stars that include Jin Kyung returning as chief nurse Oh Myung Shim, Im Won-hee as chief of administration Jang Ki-tae, Byun Woo-min as anesthesiologist Nam Do Il, Yoon Na-moo playing ER doctor Jung In-soo, So Ju-yeon as nurse Yoon Ah-reum, Shin Dong-wook returns as orthopedics doctor Bae Moon-jung, Bora as nurse Joo Young-mi, and Jung Ji-ahn returns nurse Uhm Hyun-jung.

Season 2's Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae return as Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung were present at the script-reading. Kim Min-jae, who played Nurse Park, is also part of the cast but was not able to attend the reading due to prior commitments.

Kim Joo-heon and Go Sang-ho also return to the third season.

Lee Shin-young is among the new addition to the cast. He is set to play Jang Dong-hwa, a third year General Surgeon major and youngest doctor at Doldam Hospital.

“I want to enjoyably create Season 3 together with everyone again. Thank you for creating a stage for Season 3,” said Han Suk-kyu in the video.

"Dr. Romantic 3" is scheduled to premiere this April.

