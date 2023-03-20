^

Korean Wave

Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 3:49pm
Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video
The cast of "Dr. Romantic 2" returns for another season, set to premiere this April.
SBS

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Sabu and the Doldam fam is finally back for a third season. 

A video of the behind-the-scenes of the script reading with the returning cast led by Han Suk-kyu, who plays the titular character, was released on March 16. 

Suk-kyu was joined by his seasons 1 and 2 co-stars that include Jin Kyung returning as chief nurse Oh Myung Shim, Im Won-hee as chief of administration Jang Ki-tae, Byun Woo-min as anesthesiologist Nam Do Il, Yoon Na-moo playing ER doctor Jung In-soo, So Ju-yeon as nurse Yoon Ah-reum, Shin Dong-wook returns as orthopedics doctor Bae Moon-jung, Bora as nurse Joo Young-mi, and Jung Ji-ahn returns nurse Uhm Hyun-jung.

Season 2's Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae return as Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung were present at the script-reading. Kim Min-jae, who played Nurse Park, is also part of the cast but was not able to attend the reading due to prior commitments. 

Kim Joo-heon and Go Sang-ho also return to the third season. 

Lee Shin-young is among the new addition to the cast. He is set to play Jang Dong-hwa, a third year General Surgeon major and youngest doctor at Doldam Hospital. 

“I want to enjoyably create Season 3 together with everyone again. Thank you for creating a stage for Season 3,” said Han Suk-kyu in the video. 

"Dr. Romantic 3" is scheduled to premiere this April. 

WATCH: Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung, Han Suk-kyu lead script-reading for "Dr. Romantic 3" 

RELATED: Lee Sung Kyung grateful to Pinoy fans

K-DRAMA

KOREAN DRAMA

LEE SUNG KYUNG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video
1 hour ago

Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
A video of the behind-the-scenes of the script reading with the returning cast led by Han Suk-kyu, who plays the titular character,...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-beauty ala Korean star Song Kang
2 days ago

K-beauty ala Korean star Song Kang

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The secret to Korean beauty is no secret at all. Korean star Song Kang keeps his beauty regimen as simple as it can be.&...
Korean Wave
fbtw
LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan
2 days ago

LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
ITZY consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna are heading back to the Mall of Asia Arena on April 16 for...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT 127 to launch graphic novel, a first for K-pop
3 days ago

NCT 127 to launch graphic novel, a first for K-pop

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
K-pop group NCT 127 will be launching its an original graphic novel titled "NCT 127: Limitless" in what will be the K-pop...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS' Jungkook jamming to his song 'Give Me Your Forever'
4 days ago

Zack Tabudlo reacts to BTS' Jungkook jamming to his song 'Give Me Your Forever'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo had a welcome surprise after learning that BTS member Jungkook was live jamming to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop group NewJeans named new global ambassadors in time for 501 jeans' 150th anniversary
5 days ago

K-pop group NewJeans named new global ambassadors in time for 501 jeans' 150th anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
K-pop girl group NewJeans was tapped as the new global ambassadors of Levi’s to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with