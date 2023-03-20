Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung in 'Dr. Romantic 3' BTS video
MANILA, Philippines — Kim Sabu and the Doldam fam is finally back for a third season.
A video of the behind-the-scenes of the script reading with the returning cast led by Han Suk-kyu, who plays the titular character, was released on March 16.
Suk-kyu was joined by his seasons 1 and 2 co-stars that include Jin Kyung returning as chief nurse Oh Myung Shim, Im Won-hee as chief of administration Jang Ki-tae, Byun Woo-min as anesthesiologist Nam Do Il, Yoon Na-moo playing ER doctor Jung In-soo, So Ju-yeon as nurse Yoon Ah-reum, Shin Dong-wook returns as orthopedics doctor Bae Moon-jung, Bora as nurse Joo Young-mi, and Jung Ji-ahn returns nurse Uhm Hyun-jung.
Season 2's Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae return as Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung were present at the script-reading. Kim Min-jae, who played Nurse Park, is also part of the cast but was not able to attend the reading due to prior commitments.
Kim Joo-heon and Go Sang-ho also return to the third season.
Lee Shin-young is among the new addition to the cast. He is set to play Jang Dong-hwa, a third year General Surgeon major and youngest doctor at Doldam Hospital.
“I want to enjoyably create Season 3 together with everyone again. Thank you for creating a stage for Season 3,” said Han Suk-kyu in the video.
"Dr. Romantic 3" is scheduled to premiere this April.
