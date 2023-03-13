'The Glory' director apologizes for alleged bullying incident in the Philippines

Korean director Ahn Gil Ho figures in an alleged bullying incident that occurred in 1996 while he was studying in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The director of the hit Korean drama "The Glory," a story that focuses on bullying, has issued his apology on the alleged bullying incident that involves him while he was studying in the Philippines in 1996.

Director Ahn Gil-ho sent a statement on March 12 through his lawyer Kim Mun-hui from law firm JIPYONG.

The statement started with an appeal for the public's understanding in the "slight delay" from the initial report on the alleged incident.

It proceeded to recount the incident, according to Ahn.

"Director Ahn Gil Ho had a girlfriend whom he started dating at the time while studying abroad in the Philippines in 1996, and when he heard that his girlfriend became subject to teasing at school due to him, he momentarily got emotional and gave another person an unforgettable wound.

[Director Ahn Gil Ho] asks for forgiveness from deep within his heart to those who were hurt by this incident. If given the opportunity, he would like the meet in person, or at least contact through phone, to convey his apology.

[Director Ahn Gil Ho] apologizes for causing controversy over an unfortunate incident," read the statement as published on Soompi.com.

The incident

Hours before the second part of the Song Hye-kyo starrer began airing on March 10, reports of a group discussion involving Ahn and the alleged bullying incident began circulating online.

A certain "A" said he was not aware of Ahn's work but the director's renown came to his attention after "The Glory" started to gain global popularity.

"To be honest, if Ahn Gil Ho is living well, I don’t care to make an issue out of that. However, I’ve come to reveal this as it’s absurd and unforgivable for a school bully to direct a program like ‘The Glory’ that is meant to raise awareness about school violence,” A said as reported in Soompi.com.

A said that Ahn was in third year high school in an international school in the Philippines. He and his fellow students were in second year in middle school. They did not go to the same school, but A and his fellow students would tease middle school student "B," whom Ahn was dating at that time.

When Ahn learned of this, he called on A and their classmates to "threaten" them.

A said his fear prevented him from remembering the exact detail of the incident but he said there were 10 people with Ahn. When Ahn received no reply on who teased his girlfriend, A said that Ahn said, “Bring the knife, I’m going to stab them.”

"If Ahn Gil Ho denies [these allegations], the other friends who were also summoned have said they would testify with me. If he denies and wants to take legal action, I too will respond actively. What we want is justice. Aren’t people not supposed to do this? It’s so shameful,” A said.

Studio Dragon, the production company behind "The Glory," said it would look into the matter after the story broke out.

Ahn previously denied the allegations. He confirmed he went to study in the Philippines but does not recall hitting anyone.

