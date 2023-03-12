'K-dramas are relatable' says Korean star Song KangÂ 

'K-dramas are relatable' says Korean star Song Kang

MANILA, Philippines — Many viewers would agree that Korean dramas are popular because they are relatable, and one of Korea's rising stars simply reiterated this belief.

"Sweet Home" star Song Kang was asked why his dramas are popular during his fan meeting presscon last March 5.

The Korean actor replied by sharing his thoughts on why Korean dramas in general are patronized by many viewers all over the world.

"I don't think it’s really anything that I did, but it is because that K-dramas as a genre have been so popular and that I kind of rose with that popularity," he said as translated by host Sam Oh.

He added that Korean dramas usually feature very relatable topics, such as his shows "Love Alarm" and "Nevertheless." Both shows highlight romance and love that are complemented by an engaging plot and relatable dialogue.

The actor also revealed a little about his acting process.

He shared that whenever he designs his characters, he asks himself what he would do if he was facing the same situation. He also records the lines of the actors and listens to them.

He also looks at the scene before the shoot so he can get a good grasp of the emotions that he should be expressing, which explains why he has notes with him all the time.

Song Kang also commented on his moniker, "Son of Netflix," which fans are eager to call him because most of his dramas are either produced or shown on the giant streaming site.

Being dubbed as the "Son of Netflix," said Song Kang, is fascinating. He cannot express his gratitude since he has been with Netflix since the beginning of his career.

