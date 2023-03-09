^

Korean Wave

Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 4:32pm
Binge-watch all episodes of Viu Original series 'K-Love' for free!
Starring sought-after actors—Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez, Gabby Padilla and Jake Cuenca—K-Love is a story about five urbanites as they live, love, make mistakes and confide in one another through laughter and heartaches.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — For those K-Drama fans and enthusiasts who have missed out on K-Love, all episodes are actually now available on Viu and you can watch its full season for free! 

Their stories mirror a fans' life with great admiration for Korean entertainment. The show illustrates the love of Pinoys for K-Drama with the perfect mix of comedy.

Their stories mirror a fans' life with great admiration for Korean entertainment. The show illustrates the love of Pinoys for K-Drama with the perfect mix of comedy.

Viu invites you to relive the experiences of the K-Squad and follow them as they navigate life’s challenges while being inspired and guided by their love for K-Drama.

Believe in love all over again as you follow Tish (Iza Calzado) and Jay’s (Jake Cuenca) love story; support Sheila (Isabelle Daza) as she tries to save their high school reunion, make up with her high school frenemies, and rekindle her friendships; console Jay as he deals with family issues and his love life; join Val (Sue Ramirez) in the crazy life of a start-up company owner; and cheer for Fran (Gabby Padilla) as she tries to finish her literary magnum opus!

Committed to bringing the best of Asian entertainment and experiences, Viu continues to bring forth highly engaging content with remarkably elevated production values, backed by the best, top-tier talents on and off camera.

The Viu Philippines team has indeed given the Filipino talent spotlight to the global stage, with K-Love proudly shown across 16 countries within Asia, the Middle East and South Africa.

K-Love has also made a mark for being one of the best local Viu Original series and most watched shows in the Viu Philippine platform— a testament to how the show captivated the hearts of K-Drama enthusiasts and the like. 

 

Be part of the K-Lovers! Binge-watch the previous episodes for FREE all available exclusively on Viu! 

