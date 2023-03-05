Song Kang says his 'Sweet Home' character is closest to him, talks about new seasonÂ 

Song Kang says his 'Sweet Home' character is closest to him, talks about new season

MANILA, Philippines — Song Kang said that the superpowered Hyun-soo is the character closest to him. The Korean star is in town for tonight's Deoproce Fun Meet at the Araneta Coliseum.

The "Sweet Home" star said that Cha Hyun-soo from the hit 2020 drama has him dedicated to portraying the role in the drama that has been renewed by Netflix for two more seasons.

The apocalyptic drama ended on a cliffhanger as his character and the residents of the apartment complex Green Home went their separate ways at the season finale.

Hyun-soo has evolved into a superpowered human who has developed the characteristics of the beasts or monsters that consumed most of humanity. In his case, he still managed to retain his humanity, while many humans have fallen victim to the virus that turned them into mindless, bloodthirsty creatures.

"We went on to a much bigger scale. I don't want to give a spoiler," the Korean star said in a media conference in Manila earlier today.

"If season 1 was a story of how these different people grew and matured, then seasons 2 and 3 would be the story of how they've grown and matured in the first season. Thank you very much," shared Song Kang.

The second season of "Sweet Home" is scheduled to be released this year, while a third season is in the works.

