'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Gue to hold 1st Manila fan meet

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 19, 2023 | 5:00pm
"Business Proposal" star Kim Min Gue is set to visit the Philippines in April for his first fan meeting on April 14, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.
Rise Media Philippines via Twitter

 

MANILA, Philippines — Summer is about to get hotter with the scheduled first fan meeting of "Business Proposal" star Kim Min-gue (Kim Min-kyu) in the Philippines on April 14 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. 

Live events and video production company Rise Media Philippines made the announcement on Twitter earlier today. 

"Get ready to have a heavenly moment with Kim Mingue," the tweet read. "It may not be a 'Business Proposal,' but say yes and we’ll see you soon!" 

The company said that fan benefits, which could include merchandise and meet-and-greet opportunities, and ticketing details will be announced next week. 

His latest drama, "The Heavenly Idol," opposite Go Bo-gyeol, premiered last Wednesday, February 15, on tvN. 

RELATED: 'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu plays high priest turned idol in new drama 

 

BUSINESS PROPOSAL

K-DRAMA

KIM MIN GUE
