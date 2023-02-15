^

Korean Wave

Binge-watch all episodes of Viu Original series 'K-Love' for free!

Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 9:50am
Binge-watch all episodes of Viu Original series 'K-Love' for free!
Starring sought-after actors—Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez, Gabby Padilla and Jake Cuenca—K-Love is a story about five urbanites as they live, love, make mistakes and confide in one another through laughter and heartaches.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — For those K-Drama fans and enthusiasts who have missed out on K-Love, all episodes are actually now available on Viu and you can watch its full season for free! 

Starring sought-after actors—Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez, Gabby Padilla and Jake Cuenca—K-Love is a story about five urbanites as they live, love, make mistakes and confide in one another through laughter and heartaches.

Their stories mirror a fans' life with great admiration for Korean entertainment. The show illustrates the love of Pinoys for K-Drama with the perfect mix of comedy.

Viu invites you to relive the experiences of the K-Squad and follow them as they navigate life’s challenges while being inspired and guided by their love for K-Drama.

Believe in love all over again as you follow Tish (Iza Calzado) and Jay’s (Jake Cuenca) love story; support Sheila (Isabelle Daza) as she tries to save their high school reunion, make up with her high school frenemies, and rekindle her friendships; console Jay as he deals with family issues and his love life; join Val (Sue Ramirez) in the crazy life of a start-up company owner; and cheer for Fran (Gabby Padilla) as she tries to finish her literary magnum opus!

Committed to bringing the best of Asian entertainment and experiences, Viu continues to bring forth highly engaging content with remarkably elevated production values, backed by the best, top-tier talents on and off camera.

The Viu Philippines team has indeed given the Filipino talent spotlight to the global stage, with K-Love proudly shown across 16 countries within Asia, the Middle East and South Africa.

K-Love has also made a mark for being one of the best local Viu Original series and most watched shows in the Viu Philippine platform— a testament to how the show captivated the hearts of K-Drama enthusiasts and the like. 

 

Be part of the K-Lovers! Binge-watch the previous episodes for FREE all available exclusively on Viu! 

STREAM

TV SHOWS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Binge-watch all episodes of Viu Original series 'K-Love' for free!
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Binge-watch all episodes of Viu Original series 'K-Love' for free!

1 hour ago
Starring sought-after actors—Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez, Gabby Padilla and Jake Cuenca—K-Love is...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Twice Japanese sub-unit Misamo to debut this July
4 days ago

Twice Japanese sub-unit Misamo to debut this July

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The Japanese members of Twice — Mina, Sana and Momo — will debut as the K-pop girl group's first sub-unit...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS agency Hybe becomes top shareholder of rival SM Entertainment
5 days ago

BTS agency Hybe becomes top shareholder of rival SM Entertainment

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
K-pop agency Hybe became the top shareholder of their rival SM Entertainment today after signing a deal with its founder Lee...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Welcome to my hell': Song Hye Kyo deserves Best Actress nod as 'The Glory Part 2' teaser drops
6 days ago

'Welcome to my hell': Song Hye Kyo deserves Best Actress nod as 'The Glory Part 2' teaser drops

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Viewers also look forward to more of Song Hye-kyo, as she received praise for leading the series with her stellar acting....
Korean Wave
fbtw
Lee Seung Gi announces marriage to Lee Da In
7 days ago

Lee Seung Gi announces marriage to Lee Da In

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Another K-drama star is off the block with news of Lee Seung-gi planning to tie the knot with his girlfriend, actress...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Unprofessional, nakakahiya': NAIA Enhypen incident under investigation &mdash; OTS
8 days ago

'Unprofessional, nakakahiya': NAIA Enhypen incident under investigation — OTS

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
What riled fans of the K-pop group Enhypen is the part where the female personnel was seen doing a body scan or search of...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with