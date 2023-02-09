'Welcome to my hell': Song Hye Kyo deserves Best Actress nod as 'The Glory Part 2' teaser drops

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming giant Netflix released today the teaser for highly anticipated Korean series "The Glory Part 2."

The teaser trailer and character posters for Part 2 provide a sneak peek into the continued revenge of Dong-eun, played by Korean superstar Song Hye-kyo.

"The Glory" tells the story of a woman with a broken soul due to childhood violence, who dedicates her life to a meticulous web of vengeance to all the accomplices who brought her childhood nightmare.

In the teaser trailer, Yeon-jin says,“I’ve done nothing wrong, Dong-eun,” without a flicker of shame as Dong-eun’s chilling wrath intensifies, fueling anticipation for how Dong-eun’s vengeance will turn out. All eyes are on Dong-eun's lifetime revenge, which will unfold in "The Glory Part 2," releasing on Netflix in March 10.

The eight characters featured in the posters are all entangled in Moon Dong-eun’s detailed plan, those that help her: Joo Yeo-jeong, Kang Hyeon-nam and Ha Do-yeong; and the perpetrators: Park Yeon-jin, Jeon Jae-jun, Lee Sa-ra, Choi Hye-jeong, and Son Myeong-o. Viewers also look forward to more of Song Hye-kyo, as she received praise for leading the series with her stellar acting.

After its release in December 2021, "The Glory Part 1" quickly rose to sensation, creating numerous parodies and memes on social media.

The attention was also proven by its ranking in Netflix's global top 10 TV (Non-English) list for five weeks following its release.

"The Glory Part 2" will build on the story of surveilling and closing in on the lives of Yeon-jin and their fellow perpetrators and show how they fall into their versions of 'hell' that Dong-eun has meticulously planned out, quenching viewers' thirst for the ending.

