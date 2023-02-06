'Unprofessional, nakakahiya': NAIA Enhypen incident under investigation â€” OTS

'Unprofessional, nakakahiya': NAIA Enhypen incident under investigation — OTS

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users are abuzz with indignance today at what they called "unprofessional" behavior from some airport personnel toward K-pop group Enhypen.

In clips that circulated on Twitter, there were videos that showed members of the group going through scanners as part of the security check procedure.

What riled fans of the K-pop group is the part where the female personnel was seen doing a body scan or search of some members. They said it is a violation of the no-contact security check policy of the airport.

This is so unprofessional what the fck… and fangirling in the middle of it like?? Even Jake was confused why they had to open their mask???????? Can belift do something about this?!? pic.twitter.com/YvuJtt9O9f — erin???? (@jakeuroll) February 5, 2023

what are you on miss? why are you making that expression while doing an unnecessary body patting to a MINOR? kinikilig kang nahawakan mo katawan ng 17 y/o??? ang tanda tanda mo na umayos ka naman. so fckn unprofessional. KAHIHIYAN NANAMAN IBANG MGA EMPLEYADO NIYO @MIAAGovPH pic.twitter.com/qB2Y5S5DNR — ?? SAW ENHA ???????? (@nrktpsh) February 5, 2023

There were also allegations of hidden cameras by some airport personnel where a photo of one of the members' phone screen was seen.

hidden cameras? tanginanyo naman @MIAAGovPH your employee is unprofessional and disgusting! We want you to take an action to this issue#MIAAdoBetter pic.twitter.com/Tc58Ms4cxl — sie????¦ pc? (@hoonsoIace) February 6, 2023

As of this writing, the words or hashtags #MIAADoBetter, "Nakakahiya" and "UNPROFESSIONAL" are top of the Twitter Philippines trending list.

The Manila International Airport Authority, operator of four Ninoy Aquino International Airports, has yet to issue a statement.

The Office for Transportation Security under the Department of Transportation, meanwhile, has released a statement today.

It confirmed that the office is aware at what transpired in the airport through the viral videos and said it would look into the incident.

"The management is currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of violation committed based on existing rules and security screening protocols if any, and impose appropriate administrative sanctions, should it be necessary.

"While we understand the excitement brought about by the presence of these Korean artists, we remind not only our personnel, but all airport users, that unauthorized filming at our security screening checkpoints is not allowed as a matter of policy," part of its statement read.

The management added that their office will not tolerate any unprofessional behavior toward the riding public.

Here are the other tweets:

rewatched the clip and the way jake, who is notoriously known for being the kindest person and greeting everyone, gave off an annoyed/confused vibe at that woman and didn’t even bother to spare her or anyone in that room a glance speaks volumes pic.twitter.com/fOPNJsbNsf — naf (@ikeufan) February 5, 2023

this only proves that naia airport employs a lot of disgusting and unprofessional staffs that every artist fears. nakakagalit at nakakahiya. tangina mo tignan natin kung saan ka pupulutin ngayon. engenes will never let this slide. @MIAAGovPH have some decency and do something!!! pic.twitter.com/iRVUqQ653v — raven (@enhypens_hyung) February 6, 2023

