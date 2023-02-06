^

Korean Wave

'Unprofessional, nakakahiya': NAIA Enhypen incident under investigation — OTS

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 2:02pm
'Unprofessional, nakakahiya': NAIA Enhypen incident under investigation â€” OTS
Members of the K-pop group undergo a security check procedure at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Screenshots from Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users are abuzz with indignance today at what they called "unprofessional" behavior from some airport personnel toward K-pop group Enhypen. 

In clips that circulated on Twitter, there were videos that showed members of the group going through scanners as part of the security check procedure. 

What riled fans of the K-pop group is  the part where the female personnel was seen doing a body scan or search of some members. They said it is a violation of the no-contact security check policy of the airport. 

There were also allegations of hidden cameras by some airport personnel where a photo of one of the members' phone screen was seen.

As of this writing, the words or hashtags #MIAADoBetter, "Nakakahiya" and "UNPROFESSIONAL" are top of the Twitter Philippines trending list. 

The Manila International Airport Authority, operator of four Ninoy Aquino International Airports, has yet to issue a statement. 

The Office for Transportation Security under the Department of Transportation, meanwhile, has released a statement today. 

It confirmed that the office is aware at what transpired in the airport through the viral videos and said it would look into the incident. 

"The management is currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of violation committed based on existing rules and security screening protocols if any, and impose appropriate administrative sanctions, should it be necessary.

"While we understand the excitement brought about by the presence of these Korean artists, we remind not only our personnel, but all airport users, that unauthorized filming at our security screening checkpoints is not allowed as a matter of policy," part of its statement read.

The management added that their office will not tolerate any unprofessional behavior toward the riding public. 

Here are the other tweets: 

RELATED: K-pop group Enhypen arrives in Manila, roams around Mall of Asia

ENHYPEN

MIAA

NAIA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Star-studded: Super Junior's Siwon, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook to star in fantasy drama
2 days ago

Star-studded: Super Junior's Siwon, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae Wook to star in fantasy drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
JTBC's upcoming fantasy drama tentatively titled "Death's Game" is reportedly going to star and guest star some of today's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Why Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Park Bo Gum trend on the same day
3 days ago

WATCH: Why Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Park Bo Gum trend on the same day

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
How did Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders get together in the first place, and does that spell the end of a "Song-Song"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Success secret? Super Junior says they 'never took a break' even when they 'enlisted in the army'
3 days ago

Success secret? Super Junior says they 'never took a break' even when they 'enlisted in the army'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
K-pop group Super Junior believed that hard work was the reason why the group are still relevant in the industry after 17...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop group Enhypen arrives in Manila, roams around Mall of Asia
3 days ago

K-pop group Enhypen arrives in Manila, roams around Mall of Asia

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
K-pop group Enhypen has arrived in Manila last Wednesday night for their three-night concert starting tonight.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for &lsquo;multicultural family&rsquo; benefits
4 days ago

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for ‘multicultural family’ benefits

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Korean actor Song Joong Ki and his new wife actress Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for several benefits for "multicultural...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki's wife Katy Louise Saunders seen shopping baby clothes in South Korea
4 days ago

Song Joong Ki's wife Katy Louise Saunders seen shopping baby clothes in South Korea

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
British actress Katy Louise Saunders is now preparing for her baby with Korean star Song Joong Ki.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with