WATCH: Why Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Park Bo Gum trend on the same day

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Joong Ki ended January with a storm after announcing his marriage to British actress Katy Louise Saunders, just a month after their confirmed relationship.

Additionally, Joong Ki said he and Saunders are expecting a child, and reports say the actress and her parents are living in Joong Ki's expensive home in Itaewon.

But how did the two get together in the first place, and does that spell the end of a "Song-Song" reunion? — Video editing by Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

