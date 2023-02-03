^

Korean Wave

WATCH: Why Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Park Bo Gum trend on the same day

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 1:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Joong Ki ended January with a storm after announcing his marriage to British actress Katy Louise Saunders, just a month after their confirmed relationship.

Additionally, Joong Ki said he and Saunders are expecting a child, and reports say the actress and her parents are living in Joong Ki's expensive home in Itaewon.

But how did the two get together in the first place, and does that spell the end of a "Song-Song" reunion? — Video editing by Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

RELATED: Song Joong Ki's wife Katy Louise Saunders seen shopping baby clothes in South Korea

SONG JOONG KI

SONG JOONG-KI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Why Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Park Bo Gum trend on the same day
1 hour ago

WATCH: Why Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Park Bo Gum trend on the same day

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
How did Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders get together in the first place, and does that spell the end of a "Song-Song"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Success secret? Super Junior says they 'never took a break' even when they 'enlisted in the army'
4 hours ago

Success secret? Super Junior says they 'never took a break' even when they 'enlisted in the army'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
K-pop group Super Junior believed that hard work was the reason why the group are still relevant in the industry after 17...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop group Enhypen arrives in Manila, roams around Mall of Asia
6 hours ago

K-pop group Enhypen arrives in Manila, roams around Mall of Asia

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
K-pop group Enhypen has arrived in Manila last Wednesday night for their three-night concert starting tonight.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for &lsquo;multicultural family&rsquo; benefits
1 day ago

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for ‘multicultural family’ benefits

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean actor Song Joong Ki and his new wife actress Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for several benefits for "multicultural...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Hye Kyo breaks silence about nudity in 'The Glory'
1 day ago

Song Hye Kyo breaks silence about nudity in 'The Glory'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean actress Song Hye Kyo has responded to viewers of her latest Netflix series "The Glory" who pointed out that she has...
Korean Wave
fbtw
In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit
Exclusive
2 days ago

In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
From the costumes of K-pop stars like G-Dragon and PSY, to the original sets and props of cult K-dramas like "Crash Landing...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with