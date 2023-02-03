Success secret? Super Junior says they 'never took a break' even when they 'enlisted in the army'

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Super Junior believed that hard work was the reason why the group are still relevant in the industry after 17 years.

In a virtual press conference last Wednesday, Leeteuk said they never took a break even when they enlisted in the army.

"We never took breaks. All of us went to the army, enlisted in the army, but even when some of us were in the army, the group didn't cease to work and have new albums, so I think that's one of the powers we have," Leeteuk said in Korean.

"We weren't trying to let go of anything, but what we did was try our hardest. And I think those days led up to 17 years of time," he added.

"Super Junior: The Last Man Standing" started streaming on Disney+ last January 18.

The docuseries gave a glimpse of the never-before-seen and interviews of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

Leeteuk said that the docuseries' title is part of their 2011 song "Superman."

"I felt this from 10 years ago, that we would be the last man standing," he said.

"So I feel the responsibility and pressure to show our junior idol groups how to move forward, so I want to work really hard," he added.

