^

Korean Wave

In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 6:02pm
In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit
Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo and her kids at the entrance of "Hallyu! The Korean Wave" exhibition of Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

LONDON — Many hearts broke when Korean star Song Joong Ki announced that he married British actress Katy Louise Saunders, and this might hurt but it's true: the Brits love the Koreans. 

In fact, in London's underground "Tubes" (train system), alongside West End musicals, upcoming concerts of major K-pop acts like Blackpink fill the walls.

In popular shopping districts, such as SOHO and Oxford Street, is not uncommon to see many Koreans carrying shopping bags in one hand, and the hand of a British boyfriend or girlfriend in another.

As such, it is not surprising that the United Kingdom's famed Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in Cromwell Road, London recently opened "Hallyu! The Korean Wave" exhibition in Gallery 39. Entrance to the museum is free, but one has to pay an additional 20 pounds per person (discounts apply for kids) to see the "Hallyu!" exhibit that is open to the public until June 25.

Curated by lead curator Rosalie Kim, the exhibit, according to V&A, "showcases the colorful and dynamic popular culture of South Korea, exploring the makings of the Korean Wave and its global impact on the creative industries of cinema, drama, music, fandom, beauty and fashion."

From the costumes of K-pop stars like G-Dragon and PSY, to the original sets and props of cult K-dramas like "Crash Landing on You" and "My Love from the Star," V&A's "Hallyu" exhibit is a must-see especially for those who "stan" everything Korean.

Here are the exhibit's highlights:

K-pop lightsticks
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Explanation of K-pop lightsticks on display
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
PSY's 'Gangnam Style' costume by DSquared
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Costumes of different K-pop groups ranging from ATEEZ to KARD
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Taeyang's 'Good Boy' music video costumes designed by Gee Eun
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Idol ensembles by Balko, who has worked with some of K-pop's biggest names, including BTS and Blackpink
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
G-Dragon sculpture
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
G-Dragon's world tour garments (left) and Vivienne Westwood blue suit worn for his 'Crooked' music video shot in London
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
'Jewel in the Palace' costumes and props (left); wig worn by Choi Min-sik in 'Oldboy'
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
From left: Costumes and props from hit historical K-dramas 'Jumong,' 'Hwang Jini' and 'Love in the Moonlight'
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Posters and props for K-dramas 'A Tale of Two Sisters' and 'Janghwa Hongryeon Jeon'
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Props and official merchandise from hit K-dramas "Endless Love: Winter Sonata" (left) and "My Love from the Star"
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Original poster for 'Crash Landing on You'
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
'Squid Game' original costumes 
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Part of the original set of Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite'
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Part of the original set of Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite'
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

WATCH: Virtual K-pop training in V&A Museum

WATCH: 'Hallyu! The Korean Wave' exhibit highlights

RELATED: 'The Glory Part 2,' 'D.P.,' 'Sweet Home' and more on Netflix's 2023 K-drama lineup

LONDON ENGLAND

NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM AND THE VICTORIA AND ALBERT MUSEUM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit
Exclusive
48 minutes ago

In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 48 minutes ago
From the costumes of K-pop stars like G-Dragon and PSY, to the original sets and props of cult K-dramas like "Crash Landing...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean trot singer Young Tak announces Philippine visit
1 day ago

Korean trot singer Young Tak announces Philippine visit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The Korean trot singer is set to do his first visit in the country from February 6 and 7 for a series of shows and promo appearances...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Hye Kyo beats ex Song Joong Ki in brand value
1 day ago

Song Hye Kyo beats ex Song Joong Ki in brand value

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo trended on Twitter alongside ex-husband Song Joong Ki in Twitter today, amid Joong Ki's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Shinee's Minho delights fans at his first solo Philippine fan meet
2 days ago

WATCH: Shinee's Minho delights fans at his first solo Philippine fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Shinee's Minho put on an indulgent show for his first solo fan meeting in the country last night, with the usual games with...
Korean Wave
fbtw
From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer
4 days ago

From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
After how many years of fans asking, IU and Park Bo-gum are finally confirmed to star in a romantic K-drama. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Shinee's Minho arrives for Manila fan meet&nbsp;
4 days ago

WATCH: Shinee's Minho arrives for Manila fan meet 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The "Hwarang" star arrived earlier today in a casual ensemble of loose denim jeans, black top, black leather jacket and black...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with