In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit

Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo and her kids at the entrance of "Hallyu! The Korean Wave" exhibition of Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

LONDON — Many hearts broke when Korean star Song Joong Ki announced that he married British actress Katy Louise Saunders, and this might hurt but it's true: the Brits love the Koreans.

In fact, in London's underground "Tubes" (train system), alongside West End musicals, upcoming concerts of major K-pop acts like Blackpink fill the walls.

In popular shopping districts, such as SOHO and Oxford Street, is not uncommon to see many Koreans carrying shopping bags in one hand, and the hand of a British boyfriend or girlfriend in another.

As such, it is not surprising that the United Kingdom's famed Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in Cromwell Road, London recently opened "Hallyu! The Korean Wave" exhibition in Gallery 39. Entrance to the museum is free, but one has to pay an additional 20 pounds per person (discounts apply for kids) to see the "Hallyu!" exhibit that is open to the public until June 25.

Curated by lead curator Rosalie Kim, the exhibit, according to V&A, "showcases the colorful and dynamic popular culture of South Korea, exploring the makings of the Korean Wave and its global impact on the creative industries of cinema, drama, music, fandom, beauty and fashion."

From the costumes of K-pop stars like G-Dragon and PSY, to the original sets and props of cult K-dramas like "Crash Landing on You" and "My Love from the Star," V&A's "Hallyu" exhibit is a must-see especially for those who "stan" everything Korean.

Here are the exhibit's highlights:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo K-pop lightsticks

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Explanation of K-pop lightsticks on display

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo PSY's 'Gangnam Style' costume by DSquared

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Costumes of different K-pop groups ranging from ATEEZ to KARD

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Taeyang's 'Good Boy' music video costumes designed by Gee Eun

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Idol ensembles by Balko, who has worked with some of K-pop's biggest names, including BTS and Blackpink

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo G-Dragon sculpture

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo G-Dragon's world tour garments (left) and Vivienne Westwood blue suit worn for his 'Crooked' music video shot in London

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 'Jewel in the Palace' costumes and props (left); wig worn by Choi Min-sik in 'Oldboy'

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Costumes and props from hit historical K-dramas 'Jumong,' 'Hwang Jini' and 'Love in the Moonlight'

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Posters and props for K-dramas 'A Tale of Two Sisters' and 'Janghwa Hongryeon Jeon'

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Props and official merchandise from hit K-dramas "Endless Love: Winter Sonata" (left) and "My Love from the Star"

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Original poster for 'Crash Landing on You'

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo 'Squid Game' original costumes

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Part of the original set of Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite'

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Part of the original set of Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite'

WATCH: Virtual K-pop training in V&A Museum

WATCH: 'Hallyu! The Korean Wave' exhibit highlights

