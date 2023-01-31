In photos: 'Parasite' set, 'Squid Game' costumes among highlights of V&A Museum's K-pop, K-drama exhibit
LONDON — Many hearts broke when Korean star Song Joong Ki announced that he married British actress Katy Louise Saunders, and this might hurt but it's true: the Brits love the Koreans.
In fact, in London's underground "Tubes" (train system), alongside West End musicals, upcoming concerts of major K-pop acts like Blackpink fill the walls.
In popular shopping districts, such as SOHO and Oxford Street, is not uncommon to see many Koreans carrying shopping bags in one hand, and the hand of a British boyfriend or girlfriend in another.
As such, it is not surprising that the United Kingdom's famed Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in Cromwell Road, London recently opened "Hallyu! The Korean Wave" exhibition in Gallery 39. Entrance to the museum is free, but one has to pay an additional 20 pounds per person (discounts apply for kids) to see the "Hallyu!" exhibit that is open to the public until June 25.
Curated by lead curator Rosalie Kim, the exhibit, according to V&A, "showcases the colorful and dynamic popular culture of South Korea, exploring the makings of the Korean Wave and its global impact on the creative industries of cinema, drama, music, fandom, beauty and fashion."
From the costumes of K-pop stars like G-Dragon and PSY, to the original sets and props of cult K-dramas like "Crash Landing on You" and "My Love from the Star," V&A's "Hallyu" exhibit is a must-see especially for those who "stan" everything Korean.
Here are the exhibit's highlights:
