How did Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders meet?

From left: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022; British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Song Joong Ki announced that he has married British actress Katy Louise Saunders and is currently expecting a child together.

The news comes just a month after Joong Ki confirmed their relationship, despite fans speculating as such months prior.

As initially reported by news outlet Dispatch, Joong Ki and Saunders first met in Italy while the Korean actor was filming "Vincenzo." Katy was born in England and grew up in Italy.

Saunders' mother is Colombian, and as an Italian resident, she first studied in Rome but finished at Milan's Bocconi University with a degree in business administration.

Rumors then spread that Saunders was Joong Ki's Italian teacher, but this was later debunked as scenes for "Vincenzo" in Italy had to be done via visual effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans first began to notice that Joong Ki and Saunders were indeed dating when the actor thanked her and the actress' two dogs, Maya and Antes, when he accepted the Grand Prize at the 2022 APAN Star Awards for his role in "Vincenzo."

In early December 2022, Saunders accompanied Joong Ki at a media conference in Singapore for his most recent show "Reborn Rich." They headed back to South Korea together.

I translated the last few lines of #SongJoongKi's APAN Daesang award speech where he expressed his love for his family in Daejeon, mentioned his pets, his friends and manager who he loves dearly, and thanked his agency, HighZium family and finally the benefactor in his life ???? pic.twitter.com/LIL7LQXSkI — Song JoongKi ??? only (@sjkwings1985) October 9, 2022

The couple were then spotted attending the wedding of Korean golfer Im Sung-jae in Seoul, South Korea; Song Joong-ki’s agency HighZium Studio confirmed their relationship not long after.

The most recent update, according to numerous reports, is that Saunders and her parents are now living in Joong Ki's home in Itaewon, said to be worth 20 billion won (P885 million).

Joong Ki purchased a villa in 2016 with the intent of making it the residence of his then-new wife and "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye Kyo. The two Korean actors divorced in 2019 after just two years of marriage.

