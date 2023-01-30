Korean trot singer Young Tak announces Philippine visit

Korean trot singer Young Tak is set to visit the Philippines from February 6 to 7 for a series of shows and promo appearances.

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Korean trot can check out Mr. Trot himself Young Tak this February.

The Korean trot singer is set to do his first visit in the country from February 6 and 7 for a series of shows and promo appearances as announced by Live Nation Philippines.

Trot is a popular genre in Korea, where several TV shows featuring the genre has been produced over the years. In fact, some of these shows featured Young Tak, who debuted as a ballad singer with his first album "Young Tak Disid" in 2007.

The singer pivoted and released a trot album titled "Nuna You're Perfect" in 2016.

Four years later in 2020, he placed second in the TV Chosun and South Korean reality TV audition show for a singer who performed trot music out of 17,000 participants.

In the same year, he released "Jjiniya," which now has 4.5 million views on YouTube.

RELATED: LIST: K-pop concerts, K-drama fan meets for 2023