^

Korean Wave

Korean trot singer Young Tak announces Philippine visit

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 5:17pm
Korean trot singer Young Tak announces Philippine visit
Korean trot singer Young Tak is set to visit the Philippines from February 6 to 7 for a series of shows and promo appearances.
Live Nation Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Korean trot can check out Mr. Trot himself Young Tak this February. 

The Korean trot singer is set to do his first visit in the country from February 6 and 7 for a series of shows and promo appearances as announced by Live Nation Philippines. 

Trot is a popular genre in Korea, where several TV shows featuring the genre has been produced over the years. In fact, some of these shows featured Young Tak, who debuted as a ballad singer with his first album "Young Tak Disid" in 2007. 

The singer pivoted and released a trot album titled "Nuna You're Perfect" in 2016. 

Four years later in 2020, he placed second in the TV Chosun and South Korean reality TV audition show for a singer who performed trot music out of 17,000 participants. 

In the same year, he released "Jjiniya," which now has 4.5 million views on YouTube.

RELATED: LIST: K-pop concerts, K-drama fan meets for 2023

K-POP

MUSIC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Korean trot singer Young Tak announces Philippine visit
1 hour ago

Korean trot singer Young Tak announces Philippine visit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
The Korean trot singer is set to do his first visit in the country from February 6 and 7 for a series of shows and promo appearances...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Song Hye Kyo beats ex Song Joong Ki in brand value
1 hour ago

Song Hye Kyo beats ex Song Joong Ki in brand value

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Korean superstar Song Hye Kyo trended on Twitter alongside ex-husband Song Joong Ki in Twitter today, amid Joong Ki's...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Shinee's Minho delights fans at his first solo Philippine fan meet
1 day ago

WATCH: Shinee's Minho delights fans at his first solo Philippine fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Shinee's Minho put on an indulgent show for his first solo fan meeting in the country last night, with the usual games with...
Korean Wave
fbtw
From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer
3 days ago

From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
After how many years of fans asking, IU and Park Bo-gum are finally confirmed to star in a romantic K-drama. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Shinee's Minho arrives for Manila fan meet&nbsp;
3 days ago

WATCH: Shinee's Minho arrives for Manila fan meet 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The "Hwarang" star arrived earlier today in a casual ensemble of loose denim jeans, black top, black leather jacket and black...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: 'Start-Up' star Kim Seon Ho sings 'Reason,' holds successful first Philippine fan meet
7 days ago

WATCH: 'Start-Up' star Kim Seon Ho sings 'Reason,' holds successful first Philippine fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
The "Start-Up" star delighted his Seonhohadas (fans) as he gamely interacted with them at the first stop of his "One. Two....
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with